WTI rebounds towards Wednesday’s multi-year highs from earlier sub-$87.00 lows as oil market remains bullish

- WTI has pushed higher from earlier sub-$87.00 lows to trade in the mid-$88.00s, up about 50 cents on the day.
- Oil has shrugged off equity market downside and hawkish BoE/ECB policy meetings to remain supported close to multi-year highs.
Oil prices have shrugged off earnings-related downside in the global equity space on Thursday, as well as more hawkish than expected BoE and ECB policy meetings, to remain supported close to multi-year highs. Front-month WTI futures have recovered from an earlier session dip below $87.00/barrel to hit session highs above $88.50 in recent trade, with the bulls eyeing a test of Wednesday’s post-OPEC announcement highs near $90.00. At current levels just under $88.50, WTI trades with gains of about 50 cents on the day.
Recall that the group opted to stick to its existing policy of increasing output at a measured pace of 400K barrels per day (BPD) each month in March. This disappointed some market participants (like Goldman Sachs) who had been calling for the OPEC+ to increase output at a quicker rate amid high oil prices and pressure from oil-importing nations, hence the rally in prices towards $90.00 at the time.
An explosion on a Nigeria oil-producing vessel with a daily capacity of 22K BPD, while not marking a significant interruption to global supply, highlighted some of the struggles that smaller oil-producing nations like Nigeria (and Angola, Libya etc.) have been having in recent months in keeping up with rising OPEC+ output quotas. OPEC+ compliance to their output pact stood at 122% at the end of December, a Reuters survey revealed recently, largely due to the struggles of smaller producers.
Traders on Thursday also cited expectations for a winter storm to arrive in the US, thus increasing energy demand there, and Wednesday’s bullish weekly US EIA crude oil inventory report as supportive of crude oil prices. But more broadly, against a backdrop of recovering global demand as the spread of Omicron eases (in developed markets, at least), tight supply (thanks largely to OPEC) and elevated geopolitical risk (thanks to the Russia/Ukraine crisis) oil markets remain in a bullish mood. A break above the $90.00 level for WTI could see the American benchmark for sweet light crude then surge to the next major area of resistance in the $91.50 area in the form of the January 2014 lows.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|87.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|87.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.88
|Daily SMA50
|76.74
|Daily SMA100
|77.69
|Daily SMA200
|73.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|88.75
|Previous Daily Low
|86.27
|Previous Weekly High
|88.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.71
|Previous Monthly High
|88.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|87.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|87.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|86.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|85.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|88.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|89.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
