WTI rebounds from lows near the $52.00 mark/bbl

- Prices of WTI bounce off Monday’s lows near $52.00.
- WTI lingers over the 200-week SMA above $52.00.
- API, EIA reports coming up later in the week.
After dropping to fresh 4-month lows in the boundaries of the $52.00 mark per barrel on Monday, prices of the barrel of WTI have managed to regain some composure today and advance to the $53.00 zone.
WTI looks to trade, data
Following four consecutive sessions of negative price action, prices of the barrel of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil have managed to attract some buying interest after falling as low as the $52.00 neighbourhood at the beginning of the week.
In the meantime, crude oil prices have been facing increasing downside pressure since late May. The selling mood in the commodity has particularly exacerbated in past days after President Trump threatened to impose tariffs on all of the US imports of Mexican products, adding to the already escalating concerns over the world growth and denting further the prospects of global demand for crude oil.
Furthermore, crude oil prices risk entering into a bearish market, as they’re already losing around 20% since YTD peaks beyond the $66.00 mark per barrel recorded in late April.
Later in the week, attention as usual will shift to the reports on crude oil supplies by the API and the EIA on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
What to look for around WTI
Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate remain well into the defensive territory so far this week. Increasing trade concerns have been weighing on traders’ sentiment, offsetting positive factors such as the OPEC+ deal to curb production, the tighter market and geopolitical effervescence. The focus of attention remains on the US-China-Mexico trade front as well as speculations on a potential extension of the ongoing OPEC+ agreement, which is likely to be decided at the cartel’s meeting later in the month.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is gaining 0.26% at $52.92 and a break above $54.33 (50% Fibo of the December-April rally) would aim for $58.45 (100-day SMA) and finally $59.82 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, the next support aligns at $52.04 (monthly low Jun.3) seconded by $51.46 (61.8% Fibo of the December-April rally) and finally $51.15 (monthly low Feb.11).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pulls back from 3-week highs consolidates at higher ground
The dollar remains under although there was no follow-through to Monday's sell-off. EUR/USD flat for the day at around 1.1240 following disappointing data from both shores of the Atlantic. Fed's Powell said policymakers would act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, odds for a rate cut decreased modestly.
GBP/USD higher in range, limited by 1.2700
Broad dollar's weakness keeps the GBP/USD pair afloat although gains beyond 1.2700 still seem unlikely due to the wait-and-see in UK politics ahead of May's replacement. Data weighs on Pound as UK Markit Construction PMI fell to 48.6 in May.
USD/JPY bounces-back to 108.00 as S&P 500 futures turn positive
Amid an uptick in the US S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields, the USD/JPY pair caught a fresh bid-wave and bounced-back to the 108 handle, as the bulls were rescued by an improvement in the risk sentiment.
Gold retreats toward $1320 as correction from multi-month highs deepens
After climbing to its highest level in more than four months near $1329 boosted by the intense flight-to-safety, the XAU/USD pair changed its direction and started to retrace the impressive upsurge that allowed the troy ounce of the precious metal to gain more than $50 since last Thursday.
AUD/USD flashes fresh 3-week high despite RBA’s 0.25% rate cut
Even if the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced a 25 basis points (bps) cut to its benchmark cash rate, the AUD/USD pair is on the bids on Tuesday.