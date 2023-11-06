- West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil sees a rebound, climbing over 1.30% from daily lows, with prices supported by OPEC+ production cut commitments.
- Saudi Arabia and Russia's pledge to maintain a 1.2 million barrel per day cut until year-end contributes to the recovery in oil prices.
- Global manufacturing PMIs indicate a potential economic slowdown, which could limit oil demand and price growth.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) recovers some ground in the mid-north American session and climbs more than 1.30% after bouncing from a daily low of $80.71. Saudi Arabia and Russia’s commitment to its 1.2 million barrel cut until the end of the year sponsored Oil’s recovery.
Oil prices find support as Saudi Arabia and Russia affirm their production cut plans, with geopolitical tensions and global economic data in focus
According to UBS analysts, cuts implemented by the Saudis and Russia could be extended into the 2024 first quarter due to “seasonally weaker oil demand at the start of every year.” Meanwhile, recent releases of worldwide manufacturing PMIs paint a slowing economic slowdown that could cap oil prices as demand diminishes.
Following weaker-than-expected business activity indicators in China, on Tuesday, Caixin will reveal factory conditions in the country. Analysts expect a 3.3% drop in exports in October, as announced in a Reuters poll, from a decline in September.
Meanwhile, the Middle East conflict looms as a possible cause that could underpin WTI prices higher. Although the conflict remains capped to Gaza’s Strip, risks of broadening around the region are high. Hence, Oil traders need to be focused on geopolitical developments besides the Israe-Hamas conflict.
WTI Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, WTI's retracement toward the $80.00 mark is just a pullback, sponsored after Oil’s fastest rise from around $77.64 toward the $94.99 mark, though falling shy of $100.00. To resume its uptrend, buyers must reclaim the 20-day moving average (DMA) at $84.69, which could open the door to challenge the 50-DMA at $86.58 before aiming toward the $90.00 psychological level. Conversely, with a drop below $80.00, sellers can challenge the 200-DMA at $78.16.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.7
|Today Daily Change
|1.04
|Today Daily Change %
|1.29
|Today daily open
|80.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.34
|Daily SMA50
|86
|Daily SMA100
|81.29
|Daily SMA200
|78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.34
|Previous Daily Low
|79.94
|Previous Weekly High
|84.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.94
|Previous Monthly High
|90.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|86.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
