WTI rebounds 3% from three-week lows, regains $38 mark

- WTI lifted by Trump’s recovery news-led risk-on mood.
- Norwegian Equinor’s oilfields shutdown also boosts oil.
- All eyes remain on Trump’s health updates and market sentiment.
WTI (futures on Nymex) reverses more than half the Friday’s sell-off, as the rebound gathers steam from three-week lows of $36.63 on Monday. The US oil trades above $38 mark, as we write, adding almost 3% so far.
Oil buyers returned at the start of the week in tandem with risk appetite after investors cheered the improvement in US President Donald Trump’s health condition, citing his potential discharge from the hospital.
Trump’s health progress eased political uncertainty in global markets and lifted the overall risk sentiment. The market optimism diminished the safe-haven demand for the US dollar, in turn, benefiting the USD-denominated oil.
Collaborating with the renewed upside in the black gold, the Norwegian energy giant, Equinor, announced a shutdown of its four major oil and gas fields due to an extension of the labor strike.
Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG) reported, via Reuters, “the escalation could cut Norway’s petroleum production capacity by as much as 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) or 8% of total output.”
However, it remains to be seen if the bounce holds up amid an increase in Libyan oil output and further developments concerning President Trump’s health. Also, a rise in the US oil rigs count also remains a cause for concerns for the oil bulls ahead of the weekly crude supply reports.
WTI technical levels to watch
“The daily chart shows the black gold has bounced from the head-and-shoulders neckline support at $36.70. A close below that level would confirm a bullish-to-bearish trend change and create room for a sell-off to $29.88 (target as per the measured move method),” FXStreet’s Analyst Omkar Godbole explained.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|38.32
|Today Daily Change
|1.10
|Today Daily Change %
|2.96
|Today daily open
|37.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|39.19
|Daily SMA50
|40.97
|Daily SMA100
|39.6
|Daily SMA200
|39.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|38.81
|Previous Daily Low
|36.8
|Previous Weekly High
|40.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|36.8
|Previous Monthly High
|43.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|36.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|37.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|38.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|36.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|35.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|34.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|38.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|39.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|40.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.