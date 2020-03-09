WTI: Rebound intact above $32 even as IEA sees first contraction since 2009 due to coronavirus

In its monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency cuts the 2020 oil demand growth forecast by almost 1 million bpd due to the coronavirus outbreak, marking the first contraction since 2009
Additional Points
Forecasts oil demand at 99.9 mln bpd in 2020, down by 90,000 bpd compared to 2019.
First quarter oil demand set to drop by 2.49 mln bpd from a year earlier.
Q2 oil demand set to drop by 40,000 bpd before rising by 1.35 mln bpd in Q3 and 800,000 bpd in Q4.
In extreme event where governments fail to contain coronavirus, demand could drop by 730,000 bpd in 2020.
Expects sharp rebound in oil demand in 2021 of 2.1 mln bpd.
After 2021, oil demand growth decelerates to 800,00 bpd by 2025 as demand for fuel for transport slows.
Between 2019 and 2025, oil demand set to rise by 5.7 mln bpd.
Call on OPEC crude expected to rise by 2 mln bpd to 30.6 mln bpd in 2025.
World oil production capacity is set to increase by 5.9 mln bpd by 2025, driven by non-OPEC growth.
WTI off four-year low, still down over 20%
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) witnessed a volatile session in Asia and fell to the cheapest levels in four years at $27.34, in a terrible crash that ensued the global financial markets in carnage, with the double attack received from the rapidly spreading coronavirus in Europe.
Despite the bearish IEA monthly report, the black gold keeps its recovery mode intact above the $ 32 mark, as traders resort to profit-taking on their short positions after the recent collapse.
The over 30% slump in the barrel of WTI was mainly triggered by about 10% price cut announced by Saudi Arabia on Saturday that launched a price war, in bid to counter Russia’s refusal to agree on the output cuts proposed by the OPEC+ last Friday.
At the press time, WTI trades at 32.40, down 21.50% on the day.
WTI Technical levels to consider
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|32.40
|Today Daily Change
|-9.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-21.98
|Today daily open
|41.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|49.66
|Daily SMA50
|53.96
|Daily SMA100
|55.76
|Daily SMA200
|55.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|46.48
|Previous Daily Low
|41.22
|Previous Weekly High
|48.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|41.22
|Previous Monthly High
|54.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|43.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|43.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|44.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|39.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|37.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|34.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|45.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|48.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|50.39
