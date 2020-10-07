WTI re-attempts $40 mark amid mixed news from Saudi Arabia

Amid mixed news coming in from Saudi Arabia, oil bulls appear to have fought back control, as WTI trims losses to challenge the $40 mark in late Asian trading.

The Kingdom raised its pricing slightly for its crude oil shipments to Asia, indicative of some strength in the physical market after the recent weakness amid falling refining margins, per Bloomberg.

Further details

“State oil producer Saudi Aramco raised pricing for Arab Light crude for Asia, its largest regional market, by 10 cents a barrel to 40 cents less than the benchmark.”

“It’s potentially a sign of confidence that OPEC+ supply cuts will buoy the market even as the pandemic crimps demand.”

Adding in some bearish news, Aramco’s CEO Amin Nasser said that the company may sell some of its domestic assets, as cited by Energy Intel’s Amena Bakr.

WTI challenging the $40 level.

The overnight slump in oil prices lost legs just below $39.50, as the uptick in Asian stocks and Saudi’s raise in pricing lifts the sentiment around the black gold.

WTI fell on Tuesday after the US dollar strengthened on risk-aversion, in light of US stimulus talks fallout. Meanwhile, a surprise build in the US crude stockpiles also weighed down on the US benchmark.

As we write, WTI is down 1.75%, trading at $39.93.