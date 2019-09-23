WTI ranging in the $58-60/bbl region with uncertain outlook

- Market remains concerned that weak demand growth and rising non-OPEC supply will keep crude markets from tightening.
- Bulls look to the 59 handle which has so far proven resilient.
WTI is a touch lower in Asia, down -0.30% at the time of writing, sliding from the session high of 58.47 to a low of 58.28. The price is consolidating the recent spike and correction from the 63 handle which occurred following the news of attacks on Saudi oil facilities at the start of last week.
Due to the growing tensions in the Middle East, West Texas Intermediate crude prices were supported overnight and the futures contract for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange added 55 cents, or 1%, to settle at $58.64 a barrel.
"Despite warnings from the Houthis on the potential for a second Iranian strike on Saudi oil infrastructure, reports that Aramco's struck assets could fully restore production by early next week are weighing heavily on crude oil prices," analysts at TD Securities explained.
"The market remains concerned that weak demand growth and rising non-OPEC supply will keep crude markets from tightening, and while participants are anxiously awaiting an announcement from the Saudis on the geographic location of the cruise missiles launches, prices appear to be discounting a peaceful resolution to the crisis. In this context, crude oil is not ripe for unconditional love, and we suspect that WTI prices ranging in the $58-60/bbl region seem appropriate for now."
WTI levels
Bulls look to the 59 handle which has so far proven resilient. Failures here opens the case for a run back towards the 61.8% Fibo and August resistance just below the 57 handle. On a re-escalation of fundamentals, the April highs at 66.58 will be a key target.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.51
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|58.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|56.54
|Daily SMA50
|56.04
|Daily SMA100
|56.96
|Daily SMA200
|56.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59.2
|Previous Daily Low
|57.89
|Previous Weekly High
|63.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.56
|Previous Monthly High
|58.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|57.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|56.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles just below 1.1000
First weighed by risk aversion, later by poor EU data, the shared currency remains weak amid a steeper economic downturn in September as reported by Markit. A better market mood in US trading hours helped it bounce from 1.0977.
GBP/USD depressed alongside hopes for a Brexit deal
The lack of progress in talks between the UK and the EU to replace the Irish backstop is somehow denting bulls’ hopes. GBP/USD correcting lower, not yet at risk of turning bearish.
USD/JPY extends consolidation near 107.50 following intraday selloff
The USD/JPY pair traded in a very tight range during the Asian session near the 107.70 mark but came under strong bearish pressure in the European morning after the disappointing PMI readings from the Euro area.
Gold rises further above $1520, hits two-week highs
Gold broke to the upside during the American session and extended gains. It reached at $1,526 the strongest level in two weeks.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Sentiment Preview: Facts on the ground
The Consumer Confidence Index is expected to slip to 133.5 in September from 135.1 in August. The Present Situation Index was 117.2 in August and 170.9 in July. The Expectations Index was 107.0 in August and 112.4 in July.