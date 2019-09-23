WTI ranging in the $58-60/bbl region with uncertain outlook

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • Market remains concerned that weak demand growth and rising non-OPEC supply will keep crude markets from tightening.
  • Bulls look to the 59 handle which has so far proven resilient.

WTI is a touch lower in Asia, down -0.30% at the time of writing, sliding from the session high of 58.47 to a low of 58.28. The price is consolidating the recent spike and correction from the 63 handle which occurred following the news of attacks on Saudi oil facilities at the start of last week. 

Due to the growing tensions in the Middle East, West Texas Intermediate crude prices were supported overnight and the futures contract for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange added 55 cents, or 1%, to settle at $58.64 a barrel. 

"Despite warnings from the Houthis on the potential for a second Iranian strike on Saudi oil infrastructure, reports that Aramco's struck assets could fully restore production by early next week are weighing heavily on crude oil prices," analysts at TD Securities explained. 

"The market remains concerned that weak demand growth and rising non-OPEC supply will keep crude markets from tightening, and while participants are anxiously awaiting an announcement from the Saudis on the geographic location of the cruise missiles launches, prices appear to be discounting a peaceful resolution to the crisis. In this context, crude oil is not ripe for unconditional love, and we suspect that WTI prices ranging in the $58-60/bbl region seem appropriate for now."

WTI levels

Bulls look to the 59 handle which has so far proven resilient. Failures here opens the case for a run back towards the 61.8% Fibo and August resistance just below the 57 handle. On a re-escalation of fundamentals, the April highs at 66.58 will be a key target.

WTI

Overview
Today last price 58.51
Today Daily Change 0.07
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 58.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 56.54
Daily SMA50 56.04
Daily SMA100 56.96
Daily SMA200 56.64
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 59.2
Previous Daily Low 57.89
Previous Weekly High 63.13
Previous Weekly Low 57.56
Previous Monthly High 58.02
Previous Monthly Low 50.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 58.39
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.7
Daily Pivot Point S1 57.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 57.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 56.51
Daily Pivot Point R1 59.13
Daily Pivot Point R2 59.82
Daily Pivot Point R3 60.44

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD settles just below 1.1000

EUR/USD settles just below 1.1000

First weighed by risk aversion, later by poor EU data, the shared currency remains weak amid a steeper economic downturn in September as reported by Markit. A better market mood in US trading hours helped it bounce from 1.0977.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD depressed alongside hopes for a Brexit deal

GBP/USD depressed alongside hopes for a Brexit deal

The lack of progress in talks between the UK and the EU to replace the Irish backstop is somehow denting bulls’ hopes. GBP/USD correcting lower, not yet at risk of turning bearish.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY extends consolidation near 107.50 following intraday selloff

USD/JPY extends consolidation near 107.50 following intraday selloff

The USD/JPY pair traded in a very tight range during the Asian session near the 107.70 mark but came under strong bearish pressure in the European morning after the disappointing PMI readings from the Euro area.

USD/JPY News

Gold rises further above $1520, hits two-week highs

Gold rises further above $1520, hits two-week highs

Gold broke to the upside during the American session and extended gains. It reached at $1,526 the strongest level in two weeks.

Gold News

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Sentiment Preview: Facts on the ground

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Sentiment Preview: Facts on the ground

The Consumer Confidence Index is expected to slip to 133.5 in September from 135.1 in August.  The Present Situation Index was 117.2 in August and 170.9 in July. The Expectations Index was 107.0 in August and 112.4 in July.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures