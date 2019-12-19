WTI rally extends in six days of consecutive gains, watch for year-end de-risking

- WTI advances +0.44% on the day so far, riding six-day winning streak.
- OPEC+, phase-one trade deal and US supply drop fueling the bid.
The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude continues to climb and has reached a fresh high for the day of $61.38 having travelled from a low of $60.68 following yesterday's decline in US crude inventories.
WTI has been elevated on green-shoots for the energy sector following not only an OPEC+ accord fuelling expectations of lower supply, but a so-called, 'phase-one' trade deal between the US and China, signalling that the 18-month trade dispute could be turning a corner for the better.
US crude supplies fell by 1.1 million barrels
In addition to the positive geopolitical news this month, so far, yesterday's Energy Information Administration showed that US crude supplies fell by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 13, well below the 2.5 million-barrel average decline expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. This followed more bearish American Petroleum Institute report the prior day that showed a 4.7 million-barrel climb.
"Crude oil's correlation to global risk assets has been deteriorating over the past few months, but it is now placing a bid under crude," analysts at TD Securities argued.
"The reflation trade is being reflected in energy markets as participants hope that the trade deal will reduce the expected surplus for the next few quarters, as demand gets a boost from its low expectations."
"That being said, traders should be mindful of any signs that risk appetite is waning. After all, much of the commodity rally materialized on sentiment rather than the fundamental after the "phase one" of the US-China trade deal," the analysts at TD Securities warned, where the worries about energy demand resurface could.
Caution into year-end de-risking
Into the year-end, following the six-consecutive day's of the rally so far, and any signs of it petering out, traders may wish to heed caution by de-risking and banking some hard-earned profits which could consequently see the price of oil fall in the final days of the year.
WTI levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|61.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54
|Today daily open
|60.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|58.55
|Daily SMA50
|56.83
|Daily SMA100
|56.14
|Daily SMA200
|57.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|61.18
|Previous Daily Low
|60.32
|Previous Weekly High
|60.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.11
|Previous Monthly High
|58.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|60.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|60.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|60.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|59.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|59.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|61.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|61.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|62.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD pierces 1.3000 on Brexit fears
GBP/USD fell to its lowest in two-weeks as speculative interest keeps dumping the pound on fears of a hard-Brexit. Withdrawal Agreement Bill heading to the Parliament this Friday.
EUR/USD lower in range, holding above 1.1100
The EUR/USD pair posted a lower low and a lower high daily basis, increased risk of a downward move ahead of the weekly close. 1.1065 at sight.
Cryptos find a foothold and try to point to the Moon
Yesterday's article highlighted the extreme overselling of the market and, therefore, the high probability that bargain hunters would appear. And they appeared.
Gold rebounds toward $1480 after disappointing US data
The XAU/USD pair retreated to the lower limit of its weekly range earlier in the day but gained traction in the last hour as the greenback weakened following the disappointing data from the US.
USD/JPY printing fresh corrective lows, its downside one to watch for start of 2020
USD/JPY has skidded to fresh lows for the week, printing down at 109.21 having slipped from a high of 109.68, on the day so far.