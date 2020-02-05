WTI rallies to fresh tops above the $51.00 mark, EIA in sight

- The barrel of WTI regained the $51.00 mark on Wednesday.
- Traders’ focus remains on coronavirus and OPEC+ (no) cuts.
- The EIA report on US crude supplies coming up next.
Prices of the WTI have managed to rebound from recent lows and retake the key barrier at the $51.00 mark per barrel on Wednesday.
WTI focused on OPEC+, virus, data
After bottoming out in levels last seen in early 2019 around $49.30 on Tuesday, prices of the barrel of WTI has managed to regain some fresh buying interest and reverse – albeit partially – the current massive sell-off.
Crude oil prices rose along with the rest of the risk-associated assets on Wednesday in response to news that scientists could have developed a drug to counteract the Wuhan coronavirus and despite the World Health Organization (WHO) talked down that scenario soon afterwards.
Somewhat undermining the improved sentiment, Russia’s A.Novak poured cold water over the probability that the cartel could deepen the ongoing output cuts in the near future in order to tackle the gloomy prospects for oil demand following the breakout of the coronavirus in China.
Later in the session, the API will report on the weekly variation of US crude oil stockpiles. Late on Tuesday, the API reported a nearly 4.2M barrel build during last week.
The ongoing rebound is also coming from the technical perspective, particularly after crude oil prices have deeply immersed into the oversold territory (as per the daily RSI), while the ADX value (currently above 35) keep signalling a strong (down) trend.
What to look for around WTI
The outbreak of the Wuhan virus and its potential impact on Chinese/global growth have been heavily weighing on traders’ sentiment during past weeks, adding to the already rising concerns on the excess of crude oil supply in the markets and demand fears. On the supportive side for prices emerge the persistent supply disruptions in Libya, the still uncertain US-Iran scenario and rising likelihood that the OPEC+ extend the current deal or deepen the output cuts.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is gaining 3.35% at $51.09 and faces the next hurdle at $51.96 (weekly high Feb.3) seconded by $54.35 (weekly high Jan.29) and then $56.96 (200-day SMA). On the downside, a breach of $49.31 (2020 low Feb.5) would aim for $42.20 (2018 low Dec.24) and finally $41.83 (2017 low Jun.21).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1000 as USD gathers strength on PMI data
EUR/USD is trading near 1.10, down 0.4% on the day. The US private sector added 291K jobs in January, highest since May 2015 while the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI arrived at 55.5 to beat the market expectation. Reports on potential coronavirus cures are lifting the market mood.
GBP/USD falls back to around 1.30 after upbeat US data
GBP/USD is battling 1.30 once again after the US ADP jobs report beat expectations with 291K. Earlier, sterling advanced after UK Services PMI was upgraded to 53.9 in January.
Cryptos: Bitcoin dominance in play for a full bull run
Bitcoin's dominance chart now sets the future for the entire market. XRP comes into play and moves strongly to take over from the big two, Bitcoin and Ether. Bitcoin could go into a lateral-bullish mode for a few days.
Gold moves little post-ADP, flat-lined above $1550
Gold held near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1552-53 region and had a rather muted reaction to the US ADP report.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.