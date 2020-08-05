WTI pulls away from five-month highs, settles above $42

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Crude oil prices rose on upbeat US data on Wednesday.
  • Sharp drop in US crude oil stocks provided a boost to WTI.
  • Focus shifts to China trade data, US NFP report.

Crude oil prices rose for the fourth straight day on Wednesday and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached its highest level since early March at $43.50. Although the WTI retreated in the late American session, it settled at $42.20 with a daily gain of 1.18%, or 49 cents.

US data lifted crude oil prices on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, the data published by the ISM showed that the economic activity in the US' service sector expanded at a strong pace in July with the ISM Services PMI rising from 57.1 in June to 58.1. This report revived hopes of a steady recovery in energy demand and helped the WTI push higher. 

Moreover, the US Energy Information Administration's weekly report revealed that crude oil stocks declined by 7.3 million barrels in the week ending July 31st and provided an additional boost to crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback allowed the WTI's bullish momentum to remain intact throughout the day.

On Friday, Trade Balance data will be featured in the Chinese economic docket. Investors will be paying attention to oil import figures of the world's second-biggest oil consumer. Later in the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report will be watched closely by the market participants as well.

Technical levels to watch for

WTI

Overview
Today last price 42.39
Today Daily Change 0.75
Today Daily Change % 1.80
Today daily open 41.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 40.97
Daily SMA50 39.32
Daily SMA100 32.35
Daily SMA200 43.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 42.19
Previous Daily Low 40.31
Previous Weekly High 41.99
Previous Weekly Low 39.1
Previous Monthly High 42.52
Previous Monthly Low 38.73
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 41.48
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 41.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 40.57
Daily Pivot Point S2 39.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 38.69
Daily Pivot Point R1 42.45
Daily Pivot Point R2 43.26
Daily Pivot Point R3 44.33

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD bullish, yet unable to reclaim 0.7200

AUD/USD bullish, yet unable to reclaim 0.7200

High-yielding currencies flirted with yearly highs against the greenback, with AUD/USD reaching 0.7240. Soaring gold prices further support the Aussie.

AUD/USD News

Gold storms above $2,050, hits new all-time highs

Gold storms above $2,050, hits new all-time highs

Gold has been extending its non-stop ascent, topping $2,050 less than 24 hours after breaking above $2,000. Dollar weakness and speculation about further stimulus is pushing the precious metal higher.

Gold News

USD/JPY settles around 105.60, lower lows point to another leg south

USD/JPY settles around 105.60, lower lows point to another leg south

The USD/JPY pair fell intraday to 105.31, trimming losses but still under pressure. Dismal US employment data caps dollar’s gains despite resurgent equities and yields.

USD/JPY News

Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD experiences two quick $400 fakeouts, bulls still in control

Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD experiences two quick $400 fakeouts, bulls still in control

Ethereum is currently trading at $396.61 after two rejections from $400. Fortunately for the bulls, neither rejection got any significant bearish continuation which means they are still in full control. 

Read more

WTI pulls away from five-month highs, settles above $42

WTI pulls away from five-month highs, settles above $42

Crude oil prices rose for the fourth straight day on Wednesday and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached its highest level since early March at $43.50. Although the WTI retreated in the late American session, it settled at $42.20 with a daily gain of 1.18%, or 49 cents.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures