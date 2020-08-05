WTI pulls away from five-month highs, settles above $42

- Crude oil prices rose on upbeat US data on Wednesday.
- Sharp drop in US crude oil stocks provided a boost to WTI.
- Focus shifts to China trade data, US NFP report.
Crude oil prices rose for the fourth straight day on Wednesday and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached its highest level since early March at $43.50. Although the WTI retreated in the late American session, it settled at $42.20 with a daily gain of 1.18%, or 49 cents.
US data lifted crude oil prices on Wednesday
Earlier in the day, the data published by the ISM showed that the economic activity in the US' service sector expanded at a strong pace in July with the ISM Services PMI rising from 57.1 in June to 58.1. This report revived hopes of a steady recovery in energy demand and helped the WTI push higher.
Moreover, the US Energy Information Administration's weekly report revealed that crude oil stocks declined by 7.3 million barrels in the week ending July 31st and provided an additional boost to crude oil prices.
Meanwhile, the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback allowed the WTI's bullish momentum to remain intact throughout the day.
On Friday, Trade Balance data will be featured in the Chinese economic docket. Investors will be paying attention to oil import figures of the world's second-biggest oil consumer. Later in the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report will be watched closely by the market participants as well.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|42.39
|Today Daily Change
|0.75
|Today Daily Change %
|1.80
|Today daily open
|41.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.97
|Daily SMA50
|39.32
|Daily SMA100
|32.35
|Daily SMA200
|43.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|42.19
|Previous Daily Low
|40.31
|Previous Weekly High
|41.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.1
|Previous Monthly High
|42.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|38.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|41.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|41.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|40.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|39.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|38.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|42.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|43.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|44.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
