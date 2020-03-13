WTI pulls away from daily highs, still up more than 4% above $32

- Russian oil producers will meet next week to discuss production prospects.
- Reuters poll shows experts see WTI averaging $30.37 in Q2.
- Coming up: Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count.
Crude oil capitalized on the improving market sentiment on Friday and rose to a daily high of $33.84 before losing its traction during the American session. Latest headlines surrounding the coronavirus outbreak caused the risk rally to lose momentum and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was last seen trading at $32.40, adding 4.7% on a daily basis.
Risk sentiment continues to affect crude oil prices
With the number of confirmed infections in Spain surging to 4,209 from 3,004 on Friday, Spain has declared a state of emergency as of Saturday. Moreover, Brazilian President Bolsonaro has tested for COVID-19 and Austria has announced flight bans to France, Spain and Switzerland.
Meanwhile, Russian Energy Minister Novak announced that Russian oil producers will meet next week to discuss production prospects and added that crude oil prices could increase to $40-$45 range in the second half of the year.
However, a recently conducted poll by Reuters revealed that experts were expecting the barrel of Brent to average $39.05 in the third quarter and $44.08 in the fourth quarter. Further details of the survey showed that the barrel of WTI was seen averaging $30.37 and $34.30 in the second and the third quarter, respectively.
The last data of the week will be Baker Hughes' weekly US Oil Rig Count.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|32.59
|Today Daily Change
|1.22
|Today Daily Change %
|3.89
|Today daily open
|31.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|46
|Daily SMA50
|51.65
|Daily SMA100
|54.91
|Daily SMA200
|55.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|33.98
|Previous Daily Low
|30.43
|Previous Weekly High
|48.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|41.22
|Previous Monthly High
|54.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|43.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|31.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|32.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|29.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|33.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|35.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|36.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
