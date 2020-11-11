WTI pulls away from 10-week highs, settles near $42

- WTI is rising for third straight day on Wednesday.
- OPEC sees global oil demand by rising 6.25 million barrels per day in 2021.
- Algeria's energy minister says OPEC+ could extend production cuts into 2021.
Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday and Tuesday supported as coronavirus vaccine optimism revived hopes for a steady rebound in the global energy demand.
After gaining more than 10% in the first two days of the week, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) extended its rally and touched its highest level since early September at $43.04. However, the WTI erased the majority of its daily gains during the American trading hours and was last seen trading at $41.95, where it was up 0.35% on the day.
OPEC's demand outlook weighs on oil prices
Earlier in the day, Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab said that OPEC+ could extend oil production cuts into 2021 or deepen them is required by market conditions. Although these comments helped crude oil prices continued to push higher, OPEC's monthly report painted a dismal picture of the market.
OPEC said it lowered its forecast for global oil demand growth to 6.25 million barrels per day (bpd) for 2021 from 7 million bpd in July's report. "The oil demand recovery will be severely hampered and sluggishness in transportation and industrial fuel demand is now assumed to last until mid-2021," OPEC further noted in its publication, as reported by Reuters.
Additionally, the report revealed that OPEC's oil output in October increased by 320,000 bpd driven by a recovery in Libya's production.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|42.25
|Today Daily Change
|0.67
|Today Daily Change %
|1.61
|Today daily open
|41.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|39.32
|Daily SMA50
|39.51
|Daily SMA100
|40.45
|Daily SMA200
|37.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|41.68
|Previous Daily Low
|39.66
|Previous Weekly High
|39.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|33.85
|Previous Monthly High
|41.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|35.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|40.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|40.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|40.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|38.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|38.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|42.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|42.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|44.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to around 1.1750 amid ECB dovishness, covid concerns
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.18 as ECB member Knot reiterated intentions to add stimulus in December. ECB President Lagarde echoed these comments. Concerns about the increase in Europe's covid cases are weighing.
GBP/USD dips below 1.32 as Brexit talks run into overtime
GBP/USD has tumbled from the highs above 1.33 and dipped below 1.32 amid reports that Brexit talks will likely miss the November 15 deadline. Despite progress, some issues remain open. Ireland's Coveney said talks could fall apart.
XAU/USD remains depressed near $1975 level, lacks follow-through
Gold struggled to preserve intraday gains and turned negative during the European session. The risk-on mood, a modest USD uptick exerted some downward pressure on the commodity. COVID-19 jitters, reviving hopes for US fiscal stimulus helped limit the downside for the metal.
Are currency markets shifting to comparative economics?
Vaccine promise upends equity and credit markets over two days. Equities race higher on Monday setting new records. Dollar rises reversing its risk-on, risk-off trading posture.
WTI pushes higher and reaches 2-month peaks around $43.00
WTI extends the upside to the $43.00 level on Wednesday. Optimism following Biden’s win and COVID-19 vaccine support prices. EIA’s weekly report on crude oil supplies comes in on Thursday.