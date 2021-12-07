WTI probing $72.00, on course for second day of strong gains as bullish narrative builds

- WTI has continued to rally on Tuesday and was at one point probing $72.00.
- Receding Covid-19 fears, signs of strong demand and continued impasse in talks with Iran are all being cited as supportive.
The oil market’s impressive rebound has continued this Tuesday. After surging more than 5.0% on Monday from the $66.00s to the psychologically important $70.00 level, front-month WTI futures have pushed on to probe the $72.00 area on Tuesday. With WTI currently trading close to $71.50, that translates into on-the-day gains of nearly $1.50. WTI is now nearly up $10 from last week’s near-$62.00 lows. The next significant area of resistance for WTI is at $73.00 and then, above that, around $75.00. To the downside, any dips back towards the 200DMA at $70.00 remain subject to being bought.
Driving the day
Traders/analysts are citing receding Omicron fears, indicators of strong oil demand (the Saudis raised their official selling price to Asian customers over the weekend) and continued impasse in Iran/US/EU nuclear deal negotiations as supportive of the price action.
Referring to comments made by top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on CNN over the weekend about the apparent mildness of Omicron infection symptoms, Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, told Reuters that “the Fauci comments… saw more fast money returning to the long oil trade as markets started pricing a resumption of the global recovery and higher oil consumption”. “This (mildness of Omicron symptoms) lowers the probability of the worst-case scenario that the oil markets have been pricing in over the past couple of weeks” analysts at ANZ added.
Referring to Iran nuclear negotiations, CBA analysts Vivek Dhar said that while the talks could still find success when they recommence later this week, “markets may need to consider a more prolonged delay to Iranian oil exports”. This is a “positive for oil prices and supports OPEC+ plans to boost oil production through 2022” he added. Elsewhere, Chinese trade data overnight showed that imports had rebounded in November.
Wti
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.47
|Today Daily Change
|1.77
|Today Daily Change %
|2.54
|Today daily open
|69.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.84
|Daily SMA50
|78.04
|Daily SMA100
|73.71
|Daily SMA200
|69.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|70.02
|Previous Daily Low
|66.17
|Previous Weekly High
|72.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|62.34
|Previous Monthly High
|83.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|68.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|67.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|67.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|64.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|63.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
