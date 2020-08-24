WTI prints mild gains above $42.00 ahead of API data

- WTI keeps the bounce off $42.40 to mark the second positive day.
- Challenges to the US dollar’s latest recovery moves favor the latest pullback.
- Receding coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers add to the optimism.
- API data, virus headlines and the US dollar moves will be important to watch.
WTI takes rounds to $42.50/55 ahead of Tuesday’s Tokyo open. The energy benchmark recently gained bids amid challenges to the catalysts supporting the US dollar strength. Also supporting the mood could be a recovery in virus numbers and a lack of major negatives for energy markets. Though, traders remain cautious before the weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).
Risk-on sentiment probed…
The latest comments from the US health official Anthony Fauci pours cold water on the face of the Trump administration’s efforts to fast-track the COVID-19 treatment. “Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, declined to comment on the president, but said there are risks in rushing out a vaccine despite the urgent need,” said Reuters.
On Monday, markets cheered increased odds of overcoming the pandemic in the US after President Donald Trump authorized the use of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat current patients. The optimism also gained clues from another push to gain first hand over AstraZeneca’s vaccine and the receding numbers from new cases from Florida as well as no new virus-led deaths in Arizona.
Elsewhere, the US-China tussle remains on the play as another ally of America, namely India, shut doors on the face of China’s Huawei. Furthermore, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comments to keep providing military support to Israel also played their part to challenge the previous risk-on sentiment and support the commodity.
Amid all these catalysts, the US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw around 0.65/66% whereas S&P 500 Futures catch a breather around 3,428/30 after refreshing the record high the previous day.
Looking forward, the API inventory data, prior -4.264M, will be the key to forecast WTI moves while US dollar performance and risk news will also be important to follow for immediate direction.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking a short-term ascending triangle, currently between $43.20 and $41.80, oil prices are likely to remain compressed.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|42.54
|Today Daily Change
|0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57%
|Today daily open
|42.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|41.99
|Daily SMA50
|40.81
|Daily SMA100
|34.69
|Daily SMA200
|42.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|43
|Previous Daily Low
|41.51
|Previous Weekly High
|43.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|41.51
|Previous Monthly High
|42.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|38.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|42.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|42.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|41.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|40.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|40.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|43.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|43.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|44.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges up amid trade optimism, upbeat German IFO data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, boosted by optimism about Sino-American relations. German second-quarter GDP was upgraded to a fall of 9.7% QoQ and the German IFO Business Climate came out at 92.6, beating estimates.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.31 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.31, stabilizing as optimism about a coronavirus vaccine and Sino-American trade relations is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Concerns about Brexit are shrugged off.
XAU/USD holds steady above $1930 level, lacks follow-through
A modest USD weakness assisted gold to regain some positive traction on Tuesday. The upbeat market mood, a goodish pickup in the US bond yields capped the upside. Investors might refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Crypto market ready to shake off weak hands
Technical scenarios foresee an acceleration of the consolidation process. Ethereum can provide the best discounts and opportunities. Market sentiment falls below level 80 for the first time in several weeks.
WTI: Eases from 200-HMA to stay below $43.00
WTI trims early-day gains following its U-turn from $42.67. 200-HMA, a falling trend line from August 19 question the bulls. Sellers have immediate support line as the first challenge of the many.