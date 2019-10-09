WTI prices sideways following ho-hum FOMC minutes, traders looking to OPEC

- The FOMC minutes had little impact on the price of oil.
- On a spot basis, the price is failing to convince on upside attempts.
- It is increasingly likely that deeper and longer (OPEC) cuts will be required to reach a balanced market.
West Texas Intermediate crude has shown little reaction to the Federal Open Market Committee's Minutes on Wednesday, with sights on US Consumer Price Index tomorrow and more of a focus on the fundamental supply vs demand backdrop.
On a spot basis, the price is failing to convince on upside attempts, albeit up some 0.40% on the day so far having climbed from a low of $52.28 only to be rejected at the $53.73 highs and painting a bearish pin bar on the daily charts again.
FOMC Meeting’s Minutes less dovish than expected
The FOMC minutes had little impact on the price of oil and markets in general which essentially reiterated Fed governor Powell's recent bullish comments with respect to the US economic outlook. The greenback can likely take solace from the paragraph which stated that "several policymakers favoured keeping rates steady, saying baseline economic projection had changed very little and that uncertainties would not derail the expansion."
As for futures prices, for November delivery, WTI traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed 48 cents, rising 0.9% on the day, closing with a foothold on the $53 handle at $53.11 a barrel despite the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday reporting that U.S. crude supplies had climbed for a fourth week in a row by 2.9 million barrels for the week ended October 4th.
Traders looking for OPEC to balance market
"While energy markets may have been tightening, it is increasingly likely that deeper and longer," (OPEC)," cuts will be required to reach a balanced market," analysts at TD Securities argued.
"However, while the OPEC+ group of producers are likely staying the course with their production curtailment agreement until at least the end of Q1 next year, especially Saudi amid the potential Aramco IPO and Iran/Venezuela amid sanctions and economic turmoil, it is increasingly unlikely the cartel will be able to deliver the required cuts quickly enough to prevent a loosening of conditions next year. Further, there are concerns that Saudi Arabia could have difficulty persuading allies to deepen their curtailments when the cartel meets in December."
WTI levels
The 21-DMA is the first hurdle for the bulls which is located a touch below 55 the figure. The 50 and 200-DMAs surrounding the 56 handle while a 50% Fibonacci retracement of the 16th Sep to 3rd Oct lows comes into play in the 57 handle. On the downside, a break below the 50 handle opens the Nov 2018 lows at 49.39 which are guarding the 46.90 level aheda of the18th Dec lows down at 45.77 ahead of the Dec double bottom lows below 42.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady sub-1.1000 after the Fed Minutes
FOMC Meeting’s Minutes failed to impress, reiterating Chief’s Powell well-known message: risks come from abroad, chances of recession are limited, economy overall healthy. EUR/USD holding around 1.0980.
GBP/USD struggling to retain the 1.2200 threshold
The GBP/USD pair remains at the lower end of its daily range, having a hard time to hold above the 1.22 figure amid stalemate Brexit negotiations hinting a hard-landing by the end of the month.
USD/JPY refreshes session tops on positive trade headlines
Positive trade-related development provided a modest lift in the last hour. A weaker tone surrounding the USD kept a lid on any strong follow-through. Wednesday’s key focus will be on Powell’s speech ahead of FOMC minutes.
Gold holds steady in a range, just below $1510 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early European session on Wednesday and consolidated the overnight goodish move up back closer to weekly tops.
Cryptocurrencies go on a rampage as we head toward the ETF decision this weekend
In the past, the SEC have cited exchange manipulation and mispricing as a reason to knock back the decision but this time that reason could be obsolete as there are new futures products and custody agreements in place.