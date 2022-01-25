WTI prices sag to mid-$83.00s in tandem with US equity market downside after Monday’s wild swings

Geopolitical tensions have also been amping up increasing the risk-premia embedded in oil prices; Iran-aligned Yemeni militia groups have recently upped attacks on the UAE, near the key Strait of Hormuz global oil supply chokepoint. Meanwhile, NATO has started beefing up its Eastern European military presence in response to the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border. The implication for Russia’s oil output/exports (Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer of more than 11M barrels per day) in case of a military incursion remains unclear. These factors are likely to keep oil prices underpinned relatively well versus equity markets, even if the downturn in the latter continues.

WTI is up 11% on the year having surged from the mid-$75.00s, S&P 500 futures are (ahead of the open) trading down nearly 9.0% on the year. Crude oil-specific factors have been supporting oil prices. Firstly, expectations for a continued robust recovery in crude oil demand this year remain elevated, with the international spread of Omicron already easing and not seen as dealing a long-term blow to demand. Secondly, OPEC+ supply issues have been a big theme, with smaller producers in the cartel struggling to keep pace with rising output quotas.

It was a choppy start to the week for global oil markets, with front-month WTI futures swinging within an $82.00-$86.00 range as energy markets were buffeted by extreme volatility in US equity markets. With US equity futures pointing lower heading into the Tuesday, oil prices are also sagging, with WTI down just under 50 cents and trading in the mid-$83.00s, now a good $4.0 below the multi-year highs printed last Wednesday above $87.50. While recent volatility/downside in US equity markets, which analysts have said is being driven by heightened Fed tightening fears ahead of Wednesday's policy announcement, has weighed on oil in recent days, oil continues to outperform on an on-the-year basis.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.