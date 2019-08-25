WTI prices keep bleeding to test $53 the figure

- Trade wars heat up and weigh on the global demand outlook for the price of oil.
- WTI price is now below the 20-daily moving average, testing the 53 handle.
The price of West Texas Intermediate oil has been falling in the open today on a spot basis. This follows October West Texas Intermediate crude's drop on Friday on the New York Mercantile Exchange where it lost $1.18, or 2.1%, to settle at $54.17 a barrel - (For the week, the front-month contract saw a loss of 1.2%). The theme, of course, is trade wars and the impact of oil is going to weigh on the Loonie as well.
The reports that China’s tariff list included a 5% levy on imports of U.S. oil and amplifying concerns about the global economy and demand prospects will likely keep the black gold under pressure. On Friday, prices were also weighed on heavily by the trade war escalation, falling on a spot basis from $55.59 to a low of $53.27, ending the day down 2.73%. In the open in Asia today, the pric of oil is down a further 1.36% at the time of writing, printing a fresh low of $53.05.
Trade wars heat up
"China announced retaliatory tariffs on USD75bn of US imports on Friday, effective 1 September and 15 December. US autos will have a 25% tariff imposed from 15 December, and other tariffs are 5-10%," analysts at ANZ Bank explained:
"The US retaliated, with President Trump stating that the 10% levy on USD300bn of Chinese goods would be raised to 15% and the existing 25% levy on USD250bn of Chinese goods would lift to 30%. Trump urged US companies to pull out of China and produce in the US. The latest escalation suggests that uncertainty will continue to weigh on global trade, industrial production, and investment in the months ahead, with no sign of a resolution anytime soon."
WTI levels
Pressured below the moving averages on the 4-hour time frames, namely the 20, 50 and 200, the price is now below the 20-daily moving average and is testing the bull' commitment just above 43 the figure. Trading deeper below the downside trendline, bears can focus on the downside and having taken out the trendline support, bears can now target a drop to the 52 handle and the 61.8% Fibo at 51.70 on the wide.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: risk-off taking over on trade war escalation
The American Dollar sold off Friday, following US President Trump´s anger discharge on Twitter. The pair soared to 1.1152, its highest for the week, to finally settle at around 1.1140.
GBP/USD: Johnson and Tusk engaged in the blame-game
The GBP/USD pair flirted with the 1.2300 figure late Friday, ending the week with substantial gains around 1.2280, backed by Brexit hopes and the dollar’s broad weakness.
USD/JPY: Intensifying trade war portrays a bearish opening gap at the week-start
Global traders respond to the escalation in the US-China trade war, and absence of hawks at the Jackson Hole, with the USD/JPY pair’s bearish gap to 104.97 at the start of Monday’s Asian session.
Gold prices set on the 127% Fibo extension target
Spot prices rallied to a high of $1,530.22 from a low of $1,493 on the day, ending 1.86% higher ahead of what is expected to be a bullish open in Sydney today and for the ahead.
Powell powerless against Trump's trade wars – US braces for recession, USD set to move
"The most powerful central banker in the world" – is how we and others characterize Fed Chair Jerome Powell. While that may be true – monetary policy is reaching its limits – especially in the face of a trade war.