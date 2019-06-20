WTI prices are 0.50% higher as dollar bleeds out

- WTI holds in positive territory following a dovish FOMC outcome.
- Energy Information Administration reported crude supplies dropped by 3.1 million barrels.
West Texas Intermediate crude prices recovered from lower levels ahead of the FOMC meeting overnight whereby the Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. crude supplies dropped by 3.1 million barrels for the week ended June 14 following two consecutive weeks of gains. For July delivery, WTI fell 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $53.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. However, spot WTI recovered some ground and ended the NY session at 54.19 and higher by 0.26%as the dollar bleeds following a dovish outcome from the Fed as follows:
The FOMC meeting main takeaways:
- Interest rate on excess reserves unchanged at 2.35%.
- Benchmark interest rate unchanged; target range stands at 2.25-2.50%.
- Drops language saying it would be 'patient' on future policy adjustments.
- Uncertainties have increased regarding outlook for sustained economic expansion.
- 9:1 policy vote, Fed's Bullard dissented because he wanted a rate cut.
- To act as appropriate to sustain econ. expansion with a strong labour market, inflation near target.
- Economic activity is rising at a moderate rate.
- Household spending appears to have picked up but business fixed investment has been soft.
WTI levels
WTI climbed through the 20-HR EMA, supported at the 50-HR EMA and remains better bid for the month of June so far having climbed from a low of 50.59 at the start of the month. However, the price remains around the 200 weekly EMA, balancing on a 61.8% Fibo. If the price can't sustain a bid, there are prospects for a correction to back towards the14th Jan 50.41 low and then the 26th November lows at 49.44. However, should bulls maintain control, 54.50 guards 55.20 meeting the 20-D EMA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Overbought RSI questions another run-up towards 200-HMA
Having failed to visit 200-HMA during the post-Fed rally, the EUR/USD pair again rises towards the MA as it trades near 1.1255 during early Thursday. However, overbought levels of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) is likely again challenging the quote.
GBP/USD again confronts 21-DMA amid post-Fed buying, further clarity over UK PM’s race
In addition to further clarity over the UK PM’s race after three rounds of Tory voting, dovish FOMC offered additional fuel to GBP/USD recovery that’s confronting 21-DMA by being around 1.2655 on Thursday morning.
USD/JPY has dropped below the 108 handle as U.S. yields continue to fall
USD/JPY has spiked to the downside following a dovish outcome overnight from the FOMC meeting. US yields have fallen to the lowest levels since the start of Sep 2017 levels, with a reading in Tokyo as low as 2.004%.
Gold rallies into blue skies as US yields drop to lowest since 2017
Gold has rallied in Tokyo following a dovish outcome overnight from the FOMC meeting. US yields have now dropped to the lowest levels since the start of Sep 2017 levels, extending the downside from overnight & and in the aftermath of the Fed.
FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?
The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.