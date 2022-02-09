WTI Prices Analysis: Remains steady above 10-DMA, five-week-old support line

- WTI holds on to the bounce off weekly low, grinds higher of late.
- MACD teases bears but multiple supports to the south keep buyers hopeful.
- One-week-old resistance guards immediate upside ahead of recently flashed eight-year high.
WTI keeps the previous day’s bounce from short-term key supports around $89.00 during Thursday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the black gold grinds higher towards the weekly resistance line, near $89.65 at the latest.
Although a clear rebound from the 10-DMA and an upward sloping trend line from January 03, 2022, keeps buyers hopeful to overcome the immediate resistance surrounding $89.65, MACD teases bears and hints at a bumpy road ahead.
As a result, the $90.00 threshold will act as an extra filter to the north before directing the WTI crude oil prices towards the latest multi-month high of $91.77.
Should the black gold remains firmer past $91.77, the September 2014 peak of $95.90 will be in focus.
Alternatively, pullback moves may initially target the 10-DMA and the stated support line, respectively near $88.60 and $88.25, before directing sellers towards the 21-DMA level of $86.45.
In a case where the quote drops below $86.45, an extended pullback towards the late January swing lows near $81.70 can’t be ruled out.
WTI: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|89
|Today Daily Change
|0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45%
|Today daily open
|88.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|85.99
|Daily SMA50
|78.28
|Daily SMA100
|78.43
|Daily SMA200
|73.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.61
|Previous Daily Low
|87.47
|Previous Weekly High
|91.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|85.72
|Previous Monthly High
|88.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|88.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|89.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|87.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|85.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|84.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.46
