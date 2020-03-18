WTI price recovers from 49-month low of $26.25

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • WTI oil's bounce from four-year lows has stalled above $27.00
  • Potential risk reset could yield a bigger corrective rally in the black gold. 

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price has recovered from 49-month lows clocked in early Asia amid losses in the US stock futures. 

At press time, the black gold is trading at $27.12 per barrel, having hit a low of $26.25 early Wednesday. That was the lowest level since February 2016. 

Meanwhile, the futures tied to the S&P500, Wall Street's benchmark equity index, are reporting a 3% drop. The stock futures are flashing red a day after printing solid gains on the back of US fiscal stimulus talks. 

If the risk-off mood persists, a notable price bounce in oil may remain elusive. That said, the odds appear stacked in favor of a risk reset, as both White House and the Fed have moved to soften the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Trump administration said on Tuesday that it is planning to send checks directly to Americans as part of a $1 trillion stimulus package. 

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve said it would launch a lending facility to support short-term commercial-debt markets to alleviate the pressure in the funding markets, short term credit, as well as equities. The central bank cut rates by 100 basis points on Sunday and announced a quantitative easing program worth $700 billion. 

Other major central banks have cut rates recently and stand ready to do more if required. 

As a result, both stocks and oil could find bids. WTI fell by over 6% on Thursday even though the American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated a surprise crude oil inventory draw of 421,000 barrels for the week ending March 13. 

Technical levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 27.12
Today Daily Change 0.34
Today Daily Change % 1.25
Today daily open 27.22
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 42.62
Daily SMA50 49.67
Daily SMA100 54.11
Daily SMA200 54.97
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 30.6
Previous Daily Low 27.07
Previous Weekly High 41.73
Previous Weekly Low 27.7
Previous Monthly High 54.69
Previous Monthly Low 43.95
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 28.42
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 29.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 25.99
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.76
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.46
Daily Pivot Point R1 29.52
Daily Pivot Point R2 31.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 33.06

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY: Bulls struggle to capitalize on an inside day breakout

USD/JPY: Bulls struggle to capitalize on an inside day breakout

USD/JPY is flashing red in Asia, contradicting the bullish technical setup on the daily chart, possibly due to losses in the US stock futures and the resulting haven demand for the anti-risk yen. 

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD shows some signs of life above 0.6000

AUD/USD shows some signs of life above 0.6000

Following the Aussie dollar’s slump to be the weakest G10 currency, down 1.9% versus the greenback, AUD/USD shows some signs of life above 0.6000, thanks to the broad-based US dollar correction and RBA's liquidity injection. 

AUD/USD News

WTI price recovers from 49-month low of $26.25

WTI price recovers from 49-month low of $26.25

WTI oil price has recovered from 49-month lows clocked in early Asia amid losses in the US stock futures. Potential risk reset could yield a bigger corrective rally in the black gold. If the risk-off mood persists, a notable price bounce in oil may remain elusive.

Oil News

Gold: Off session highs despite losses in the US stock futures

Gold: Off session highs despite losses in the US stock futures

Gold has pulled back from session highs near $1,546. The S&P 500 futures are flashing red, while stocks in China are reporting gains. The US monetary and fiscal stimulus could bode well for the zero-yielding safe-haven metal.

Gold News

Will coronavirus cost Trump the elections?

Will coronavirus cost Trump the elections?

"The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus... and this is their new hoax" – President Donald Trump while the disease was spreading. While the Commander in Chief has eventually stepped up his game – his recent guidelines are still to be judged – it is already taking its toll. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures