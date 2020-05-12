WTI Price Forecast: Oil rises 1.5% as Saudi Arabia pledges deeper output cut

- WTI oil rises in Asia as major producers signal deeper cuts in June.
- Saudi Arabia is willing to cut its output by further 1 million barrels per day.
- Renewed trade tensions could keep the black gold under pressure.
The US oil prices rose on Tuesday with Saudi Arabia unexpectedly pledging to deepen output cuts in June to help rebalance the market, which is currently grappling with the oversupply conditions caused by the coronavirus-induced demand destruction.
At press time, West Texas Intermediate's front-month contract is trading at $24.50 per barrel, representing a 1.5% gain on the day.
Saudi Arabia said on Monday that it would cut production by a deeper 1 million barrels per day in June and slash its total output to 7.5 million barrels per day. That would mark a 40% decline from April's total output.
The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait also said they take out another 180,000 barrels per day of supply from the market. These output cuts will be in addition to the deal signed by OPEC+, a group of Saudi Arabia and Russia, in April to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day.
However, most observers think a big move higher in oil is unlikely to happen anytime soon, as demand is likely to remain weak due to the coronavirus-led economic downturn.
Further, re-emergence of trade issues could keep the black gold under pressure. While President Trump is not in favor of renegotiating terms of the phase one trade deal agreed with China last year, tensions between Australia and China are rising with the latter imposing tariffs on former's top red meat abattoirs.
WTI Technical levels
-
- R3 28.21
- R2 27.38
- R1 26.31
- PP 25.47
-
- S1 24.4
- S2 23.57
- S3 22.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Fears of second coronavirus wave could bode well for dollar
EUR/USD lacks clear directional bias amid renewed coronavirus fears. Risk-off is pushing the dollar higher and could cap the upside in the spot. The tide, however, could turn in favor of the single currency if the US Consumer Price Index prints well below estimates.
GBP/USD holds onto recovery gains above 1.2300 as DXY retreats from 12-day top
GBP/USD bounces off intraday low amid fresh US dollar pullback. Trade war fears, risk of virus resurgence benefited the greenback earlier. Brexit, confusion over UK PM Johnson’s “Stay Alert” directives could weigh on the Cable.
Cryptocurrency market update: What does the landscape look like post-halving?
Bitcoin "Fear and Greed" has moved from Neutral to Fear, showing that investors are panicking post-halving. ETH/BTC bulls are in control for the second straight day. Alternative.me's Bitcoin fear and greed index has dropped from the “Neutral” to the “Fear” territory at 40.
Gold: Regains $1,700 as risk-off recalls buyers from three-day low
Gold prices take the bids near $1.700.80, intraday high of $1,702.32, during the pre-Europe session on Tuesday. The safe-haven recently bounced off three-day low, prints 0.16% gains on a day now, while benefiting from the broad risk aversion wave.
WTI rises 1.5% as Saudi Arabia pledges deeper output cut
WTI oil rises in Asia as major producers signal deeper cuts in June. Saudi Arabia is willing to cut its output by further 1 million barrels per day. Renewed trade tensions could keep the black gold under pressure.