- WTI pares the biggest daily losses in a week inside a bullish chart pattern.
- Pullback from 200-SMA, bearish MACD signals challenge buyers.
- Bears need validation from $106.40, RSI hints at gradual recovery.
WTI crude oil prices consolidate the week’s biggest daily loss while picking up bids to $108.70 heading into Thursday’s European session.
The black gold dropped the most in over a week the previous day while stepping back from the 200-SMA. However, the support line of a one-week-old bullish trend channel triggered recovery moves earlier in the day.
That said, the bearish MACD signals challenge the upside momentum, suggesting the need for an upside break of the 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels of June 08-22 downside, respectively around $108.85 and $111.25, to recall the buyers.
Even so, the 200-SMA level of $112.25 will precede a convergence of the stated channel’s upper line and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, near $113.60, to challenge the commodity’s further upside.
Meanwhile, pullback moves should break the channel’s support line, close to $108.00 by the press time, to tease WTI sellers.
Though, multiple levels marked since June 20, between $107.00 and $106.40, could challenge the quote’s further downside before highlighting the monthly low of $101.17 for oil bears.
Overall, WTI remains in the recovery mode but the upside momentum has multiple speed breakers.
WTI: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.39
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36%
|Today daily open
|108.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113
|Daily SMA50
|109.41
|Daily SMA100
|105.13
|Daily SMA200
|91.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|112.73
|Previous Daily Low
|107.97
|Previous Weekly High
|110.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.17
|Previous Monthly High
|118.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|101.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0450 as USD slips ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0450, displaying a modest rebound on a minor pullback in the US dollar. The US Treasury yields rebound amid cautious optimism, ahead of PCE inflation. The US Core PCE Price Index is seen easing to 4.7% YoY in May.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.2150 amid USD retreat, US data eyed
GBP/USD is advancing towards 1.2150 amid a broad US dollar retreat, despite a mixed market mood. BOE's Bailey said the UK economy is facing a very large real income shock. UK data and US PCE inflation awaited.
Gold bears eye $1,800 ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation data
Gold Price prints four-day downtrend despite recent rebound from intraday low. US dollar retreat, two-week-old support line restrict immediate downside. Bulls need validation from market sentiment, US PCE Price Index data.
With Grayscale suing the SEC, how will Dogecoin price and crypto markets react?
Dogecoin price witnessed a massive bounce last week but recently pulled back due to the market condition. Since then, DOGE is trying to find a stable footing for the next leg-up.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!