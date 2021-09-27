WTI Price Analysis: Recovery faces resistance around multi-month highs near $75.00

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • WTI continues to rally following the previous week’s upside momentum.
  • Bulls face resistance near the  multi-top formation around $75.00.
  • Momentum oscillator holds onto the overbought zone with underlying bullish sentiment.

WTI prices are in no mood to slow down its previous week's momentum on the first trading day in the initial European trading hours. The supply-chain bottlenecks underpin the demand for crude oil. At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $74.87, up 1.38% for the day.

WTI daily chart

On the daily chart, WTI has been in the continuous uptrend after testing the low of $61.79 on August 20. The prices are now facing some pressure near the multiple top formations around $75.00, which makes it a crucial level to trade.

If WTI sustains above the intraday high it would retest the all-time high of $76.40.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the overbought zone. Any uptick in the MACD could fuel the upside rally toward the $80.00 mark in the coming few sessions.

Alternatively, if prices move lower, it would look out for  $73.09 as the first downside target and then march toward the low made on Thursday at $71.54.

Next, the bears would attempt to meet the $70.95 horizontal support level.

WTI additional levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 74.83
Today Daily Change 0.97
Today Daily Change % 1.31
Today daily open 73.86
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 70.24
Daily SMA50 69.21
Daily SMA100 69.49
Daily SMA200 63.77
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.15
Previous Daily Low 72.72
Previous Weekly High 74.15
Previous Weekly Low 69.35
Previous Monthly High 73.54
Previous Monthly Low 61.73
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.6
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 73
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 71.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.43
Daily Pivot Point R2 75
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.86

 

 

