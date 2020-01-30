WTI Price Analysis: Under pressure inside three-week-old falling channel

- WTI fails to extend recovery from the bearish formation’s support, ignores bullish MACD.
- 200-bar SMA acts as the key upside resistance.
- Multiple lows from early-2019 lure sellers during further declines.
WTI stays on the back foot while flashing $53.15 as a quote during Thursday’s Asian session. The energy benchmark fails to cross late-Friday tops during its latest bounce. In doing so, it justifies the near-term bearish formation.
That said, oil prices are now declining towards the weekly low of $52.17 while the channel’s support line near $50.70 can lure the bears afterward.
Though, multiple lows marked since late-January 2019 around $50.60 and $50.00 round-figure could keep the sellers checked below $50.70.
Meanwhile, an immediate horizontal resistance line near $54.40 and the bearish pattern’s upper line, at $54.65, could keep the energy benchmark’s near-term recovery capped.
If at all buyers manage to conquer $54.65, 200-bar SMA level near $59.30 will keep them away from $60.00 resistance.
WTI four hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|53.16
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|53.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|58.14
|Daily SMA50
|58.72
|Daily SMA100
|57.24
|Daily SMA200
|57.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|54.37
|Previous Daily Low
|52.85
|Previous Weekly High
|59.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|53.86
|Previous Monthly High
|62.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|55.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|53.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|53.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|52.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|51.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|51.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|54.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|54.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|55.61
