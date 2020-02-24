WTI Price Analysis: Under pressure, but defending trendline support

- WTI oil is holding on to key rising support at $51.80.
- A break lower could cause more sellers to join the market.
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is facing selling pressure amid risk-off mood in the financial markets.
So far, however, the black gold has managed to hold on to support of the trendline rising from Feb. 10 and Feb. 18 lows.
That 4-hour chart trendline support is currently located at $51.80 and the benchmark is changing hands at $52.05 per barrel.
Acceptance under the trendline support would mean the corrective rally from recent lows near $49.40 has ended at the Feb. 20 high of $54.45 and would shift risk in favor of a drop to $50.00.
Alternatively, a move above $53.56 is needed to invalidate the lower high setup on the 4-hour chart and open the doors for the re-test of the recent high of $545.45
4-hour chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|53.34
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|53.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|51.92
|Daily SMA50
|56.64
|Daily SMA100
|56.37
|Daily SMA200
|56.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|53.96
|Previous Daily Low
|52.59
|Previous Weekly High
|54.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.18
|Previous Monthly High
|65.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|53.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|53.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|52.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|51.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|51.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|54.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|55.37
