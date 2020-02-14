WTI Price Analysis: Sustained break of 10-day SMA keeps buyers hopeful

- WTI consolidates recent gains.
- Oversold RSI conditions, sustained break of short-term SMA favor buyers.
- 200-day SMA keeps being a tough nut to crack for the bulls.
WTI steps back to $51.72 while heading into the European session on Friday. the oil benchmark crossed 10-day SMA for the first time since early January on Wednesday and has been above that afterward. Also supporting the bullish sentiment is oversold RSI conditions.
As a result, buyers can take aim on January 29 to surrounding $54.38 whereas November 2019 low near $55.00 could challenge the upside then after.
If at all the oil prices remain on the front foot past-$55, a 200-day SMA level around $56.60 will be in the spotlight.
Meanwhile, the black gold’s declines below 10-day SMA level of $50.80 can take rest at the latest lows, also the multi-year low, near $49.40.
WTI daily chart
Trend: Recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|51.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|51.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|53.11
|Daily SMA50
|57.35
|Daily SMA100
|56.5
|Daily SMA200
|56.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|52.17
|Previous Daily Low
|50.81
|Previous Weekly High
|52.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|49.44
|Previous Monthly High
|65.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|51.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|51.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|51.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|50.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|49.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|52.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|52.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|53.75
