WTI Price Analysis: Struggles around monthly falling trendline ahead of EIA inventories

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI rises to a three-day top following its bounce on Tuesday.
  • Buyers look for a sustained break of resistance line.
  • Sellers can target monthly bottom during the fresh declines.

WTI trades 1.26% positive to $50.82 ahead of the European session on Wednesday. In doing so, the black gold nears a downward sloping trend line since January 29. However, buyers need a push to carry the latest bounce off multi-month low.

The weekly oil stockpile data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) could offer that push to the traders if falling below 3.355M prior and 2.931M expected.

Following that, the energy benchmark could question the monthly top surrounding $52.30 and January 31 high close to $53.40. However, the quote’s further upside might have to conquer $54.40 to aim for November 2019 low near $54.85.

Alternatively, $50.00 and the recent low near $49.40 are likely supports that can please sellers ahead of highlighting late-2018 numbers surrounding $48.00.

WTI four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 50.8
Today Daily Change 0.59
Today Daily Change % 1.18%
Today daily open 50.21
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 53.77
Daily SMA50 57.53
Daily SMA100 56.62
Daily SMA200 56.79
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 50.84
Previous Daily Low 49.73
Previous Weekly High 52.29
Previous Weekly Low 49.44
Previous Monthly High 65.45
Previous Monthly Low 51.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 50.41
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 50.15
Daily Pivot Point S1 49.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 49.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 48.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 50.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 51.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 51.9

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

