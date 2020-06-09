WTI Price Analysis: Steps back from immediate support-turned-resistance, still above $38.00

- WTI fails to stay positive above $39.00 as an ascending trend line from May 27 probes the bulls.
- Horizontal support comprising Wednesday’s low, Monday’s top limit immediate downside.
- 200-HMA could lure the bears whereas $40.00 and the monthly high add challenges for the buyers.
WTI drops to $38.55, but gaining 0.52% on a day, while heading into the European session on Tuesday.
Although a horizontal line comprising recent lows restricts the black gold’s immediate downside, a nine-day-old upward sloping trend line, previous support, guard the nearby advances.
As a result, the oil benchmark seems to have been capped between $38.15 horizontal support and $39.20 support-turned-resistance.
In a case of either side breaks, a 200-HMA level of $36.38 and $40.00 round-figures will gain the market’s attention.
It should also be noted that the monthly high around $40.60 and June 01 low near $34.45 are some extra filters to check while observing the oil price moves.
WTI hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|38.49
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37%
|Today daily open
|38.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|33.49
|Daily SMA50
|27.36
|Daily SMA100
|36.11
|Daily SMA200
|46.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|40.61
|Previous Daily Low
|38.15
|Previous Weekly High
|39.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|34.45
|Previous Monthly High
|35.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|39.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|39.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|37.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|36.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|35.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|39.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|41.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|42.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.13 amid weak German data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.13, within range. German exports plunged by 24% in April, worse than expected. The US dollar is trying to recover and stocks are taking a breather. The ECB called on governments to act and speculation about Wednesday's Fed decision is rise.
GBP/USD clings to 1.27 as the UK plans loosening the lockdown
GBP/USD is trading above 1.27, stable. The UK is considering loosening the lockdown amid improving coronavirus statistics. Brexit talks remain stuck and the dollar is trying to recover.
Gold: Sellers continue to lurk above $1700, focus shifts to Fed
XAU bears fight back control amid renewed USD demand. The choppy trading seen in the yellow metal is mainly driven by the US dollar price-action, with a cautious market tone reviving the haven demand for the buck and eventually downing the USD-sensitive gold
WTI: Steps back from immediate support-turned-resistance, still above $38.00
WTI fails to stay positive above $39.00 as an ascending trend line from May 27 probes the bulls. Horizontal support comprising Wednesday’s low, Monday’s top limit immediate downside.
Bullion bank retreat puts floor under Gold and Silver prices
Investors dumped paper gold and silver along with stocks, commodities, and most other asset classes in March. The price of silver dropped to $12.02/oz on March 18th and gold bottomed at $1,473/oz.