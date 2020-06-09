WTI Price Analysis: Steps back from immediate support-turned-resistance, still above $38.00

  • WTI fails to stay positive above $39.00 as an ascending trend line from May 27 probes the bulls.
  • Horizontal support comprising Wednesday’s low, Monday’s top limit immediate downside.
  • 200-HMA could lure the bears whereas $40.00 and the monthly high add challenges for the buyers.

WTI drops to $38.55, but gaining 0.52% on a day, while heading into the European session on Tuesday.

Although a horizontal line comprising recent lows restricts the black gold’s immediate downside, a nine-day-old upward sloping trend line, previous support, guard the nearby advances.

As a result, the oil benchmark seems to have been capped between $38.15 horizontal support and $39.20 support-turned-resistance.

In a case of either side breaks, a 200-HMA level of $36.38 and $40.00 round-figures will gain the market’s attention.

It should also be noted that the monthly high around $40.60 and June 01 low near $34.45 are some extra filters to check while observing the oil price moves.

WTI hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 38.49
Today Daily Change 0.14
Today Daily Change % 0.37%
Today daily open 38.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 33.49
Daily SMA50 27.36
Daily SMA100 36.11
Daily SMA200 46.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 40.61
Previous Daily Low 38.15
Previous Weekly High 39.81
Previous Weekly Low 34.45
Previous Monthly High 35.92
Previous Monthly Low 19.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 39.09
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 39.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 37.47
Daily Pivot Point S2 36.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 35.01
Daily Pivot Point R1 39.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 41.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 42.38

 

 

