WTI Price Analysis: Soft US Inflation infuses adrenaline rush into oil prices, $90.00 eyed

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • The oil price managed to come out of the woods amid softening of US inflation.
  • US inflation softening has weighed heavily on the US Dollar.
  • Oil inventories reported a mild build-up of investors last week.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, have turned sideways after printing a fresh four-month high at $83.48 on Wednesday. The oil price received immense buying interest from the market participants after the United States inflation data matched expectations.

Headline US Consumer Price Index (CPI) has decelerated to 5.0% while core inflation that excludes oil and food prices rebounded to 5.6%, which has kept chances of consecutive 25 basis points (bps) rate hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed) at elevated levels.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has dropped to near its two-week low around 101.42 and is expected to deliver more losses ahead.

Meanwhile, US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has reported a mild build-up of oil inventories for the week ending April 07 by 0.597 million barrels while the street was anticipating a drawdown.

On an hourly scale, the oil price has delivered a breakout of the Darvas Box chart pattern, which results in wider ticks and heavy volume after a sheer volatility contraction. The aforementioned chart pattern placed in a range of $79.00-81.80.

Advancing 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $82.44 indicates that the upside trend is extremely solid.

Adding to that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which confirms the activation of bullish momentum.

For a fresh buy, a mean reversion move to near the 20-EMA around $82.44 would offer a decent risk-reward. This would trigger responsive buying and will drive the asset towards November 16 high at $87.47 followed by the round-level resistance at $90.00.

On the flip side, a downside move below April 03 low would force oil to fill the gap inspired by the surprise announcement of production cuts by OPEC+. This will drag the asset towards March 31 high at $75.78 and March 28 low at $72.26.

WTI hourly chart

WTI US OIL

Overview
Today last price 82.91
Today Daily Change 1.50
Today Daily Change % 1.84
Today daily open 81.41
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.72
Daily SMA50 75.82
Daily SMA100 76.81
Daily SMA200 82.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 81.55
Previous Daily Low 79.4
Previous Weekly High 81.81
Previous Weekly Low 75.76
Previous Monthly High 80.99
Previous Monthly Low 64.39
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 80.73
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 80.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 80.02
Daily Pivot Point S2 78.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 77.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 82.17
Daily Pivot Point R2 82.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 84.32

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD jumps to fresh one-year high above 1.1050 after US data

EUR/USD jumps to fresh one-year high above 1.1050 after US data

EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since March 2022 above 1.1050 on Thursday. After the data from the US showed that the annual PPI declined to 2.7% in March from 4.9% in February, the US Dollar came under heavy selling pressure.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances to multi-month tops above 1.2500

GBP/USD advances to multi-month tops above 1.2500

GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and touched its highest level since June above 1.2530 on Thursday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness following the soft PPI and disappointing Jobless Claims data from the US fuels the pair's upside.

GBP/USD News

Gold rises above $2,040 to highest since March 2022 after US data

Gold rises above $2,040 to highest since March 2022 after US data

Gold price rose more than $10 following the release of the March US Produce Price Index that came in below expectations and an increase in Initial Jobless Claims, triggering a dollar sell-off. With US T-bond yields also pushing lower, XAU/USD clings to strong daily gains above $2,040.

Gold News

Ethereum Shapella upgrade is successful, debate ensues on whether ETH is a security

Ethereum Shapella upgrade is successful, debate ensues on whether ETH is a security

Ethereum completed its Shanghai upgrade, a smooth transition that enabled EIP-4895, for ETH token unlock. The first 17,000 ETH tokens lined up for withdrawal, without negative impact on Ethereum price. 

Read more

Core inflation pressures remain elevated

Core inflation pressures remain elevated

Inflation drivers continue to paint a mixed picture, but inflation is likely to head lower through 2023 in the US and euro area. Price pressures from food, freight and energy have clearly eased.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures