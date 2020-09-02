WTI Price Analysis: Slides to the lower end of over one-week-old trading range support

- WTI crude oil prices fall to fresh weekly lows and challenge the recent trading range support.
- The technical set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional weakness.
- Only a sustained move back above the $43.00 mark will negate the near-term bearish outlook.
The intraday selling around WTI crude oil picked up pace during the early North American session and pushed spot prices to fresh weekly lows. The commodity has now dropped to the lower end of over one-week-old trading range, which if broken should set the stage for additional weakness.
Bearish traders might then aim to challenge the $42.00 mark before dragging the commodity further towards the next major support near the $41.70 horizontal level. Some follow-through selling would pave the way for an extension of the downtrend back towards the key $40.00 psychological mark.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have already lost positive momentum and drifting lower in the bearish territory on hourly charts. The set-up seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move towards the mentioned level.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now confront fresh supply and remain capped near the $43.00 mark. Only a sustained strength beyond the mentioned level will negate any near-term bearish bias and push the commodity back towards the $43.60-65 resistance zone.
WTI 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|42.5
|Today Daily Change
|-0.65
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.51
|Today daily open
|43.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|42.69
|Daily SMA50
|41.4
|Daily SMA100
|35.72
|Daily SMA200
|42.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|43.56
|Previous Daily Low
|42.88
|Previous Weekly High
|43.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|42.3
|Previous Monthly High
|43.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|43.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|43.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|42.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|42.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|42.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|43.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|43.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|44.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
The recovery in WTI (futures on Nymex) from overnight lows of $42.72 lost legs once again above $43 mark, as the rates slipped back on the 42 level in the mid-European session this Wednesday.