WTI Price Analysis: Slides to the lower end of over one-week-old trading range support

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • WTI crude oil prices fall to fresh weekly lows and challenge the recent trading range support.
  • The technical set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional weakness.
  • Only a sustained move back above the $43.00 mark will negate the near-term bearish outlook.

The intraday selling around WTI crude oil picked up pace during the early North American session and pushed spot prices to fresh weekly lows. The commodity has now dropped to the lower end of over one-week-old trading range, which if broken should set the stage for additional weakness.

Bearish traders might then aim to challenge the $42.00 mark before dragging the commodity further towards the next major support near the $41.70 horizontal level. Some follow-through selling would pave the way for an extension of the downtrend back towards the key $40.00 psychological mark.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have already lost positive momentum and drifting lower in the bearish territory on hourly charts. The set-up seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move towards the mentioned level.

On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now confront fresh supply and remain capped near the $43.00 mark. Only a sustained strength beyond the mentioned level will negate any near-term bearish bias and push the commodity back towards the $43.60-65 resistance zone.

WTI 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

WTI

Overview
Today last price 42.5
Today Daily Change -0.65
Today Daily Change % -1.51
Today daily open 43.15
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 42.69
Daily SMA50 41.4
Daily SMA100 35.72
Daily SMA200 42.13
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 43.56
Previous Daily Low 42.88
Previous Weekly High 43.86
Previous Weekly Low 42.3
Previous Monthly High 43.86
Previous Monthly Low 39.75
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 43.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 43.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 42.84
Daily Pivot Point S2 42.52
Daily Pivot Point S3 42.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 43.51
Daily Pivot Point R2 43.87
Daily Pivot Point R3 44.19

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends decline, despite ADP NFP missed with 428K

EUR/USD extends decline, despite ADP NFP missed with 428K

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, at fresh daily lows. The ADP reported an increase of only 428K private-sector jobs in August, below estimates, yet demand for the greenback persist.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.3350 afer US data

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.3350 afer US data

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3350, finding its feet after US ADP NFP missed estimates. Chief EU Brexit Negotiator Barnier said the UK refused to guarantee fair competition. BOE Governor Bailey is set to speak later.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1960 level ahead of US data

XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1960 level ahead of US data

Gold failed to capitalize on its intraday uptick, rather met with some fresh supply near the $1972 region and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily range.

Gold News

Bitcon's passivity weighs down the market

Bitcon's passivity weighs down the market

Time is running out for Bitcoin if it wants to join the upward race of the Ethereum. The King's crown feels the jolts of the Ether which, with overwhelming authority, is holding the positive tone of the market.

Read more

WTI drops back below $43 amid US dollar rebound, ahead of EIA data

WTI drops back below $43 amid US dollar rebound, ahead of EIA data

The recovery in WTI (futures on Nymex) from overnight lows of $42.72 lost legs once again above $43 mark, as the rates slipped back on the 42 level in the mid-European session this Wednesday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures