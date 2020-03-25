WTI Price Analysis: Short-term falling trendline, 200-HMA cap immediate upside above $25.00

By Anil Panchal
  • WTI probes an eight-day-old falling trend line during the recent recovery.
  • The weekly rising support line limits the immediate declines.
  • Buyers remain cautious ahead of breaking 50% Fibonacci retracement.

WTI holds onto recovery gains while taking the bids to $25.28, up 1.5%, by the press time of Wednesday’s Asian session.

In doing so, the black gold confronts a short-term descending resistance line, currently at $25.45.

Given normal RSI conditions and a higher low formation on the daily chart, the energy benchmark is expected to register additional upside, towards 200-HMA level of $27.00, after breaking the trend line barrier.

However, buyers will remain cautious unless manage to break 50% Fibonacci retracement of March 11-18 declines near $28.60.

On the downside, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of $24.30 and a weekly rising trend line, at $24.10 now, could limit the quote’s immediate declines.

Should oil prices remain weak below $24.10, also break $24.00, bears targeting a sub-$20.00 mark can re-enter.

WTI hourly chart

Trend: Recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 25.19
Today Daily Change 0.29
Today Daily Change % 1.16%
Today daily open 24.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 35.61
Daily SMA50 46.2
Daily SMA100 52.56
Daily SMA200 54.26
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 25.68
Previous Daily Low 23.66
Previous Weekly High 31.9
Previous Weekly Low 20.57
Previous Monthly High 54.69
Previous Monthly Low 43.95
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.73
Daily Pivot Point S3 21.79
Daily Pivot Point R1 25.84
Daily Pivot Point R2 26.77
Daily Pivot Point R3 27.86

 

 

