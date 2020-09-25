WTI Price Analysis: Sellers continue to lurk near $40.80

- WTI edges lower, with 21-HMA support at risk.
- A firm break above $40.80 is critical to extending the rebound.
- Hourly RSI points south and heads towards the bearish zone.
WTI (futures on NYMEX) turns south towards the $40 mark in the European session, having faced rejection above $40.50 on several occasions.
The price now tests the critical upward-sloping 21-HMA at $40.35, below which the downside will open up towards the powerful support around $40, which the confluence of the 50, 100 and 200-HMAs.
Acceptance below the latter will bring the rising trendline support at $39.41 back in play.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned south and heads towards the bearish region, currently at 52.10, suggesting that the bearish momentum has gained traction.
Alternatively, the horizontal trend line (orange) resistance at $40.80 is needed to be taken out, in order to extend Thursday’s comeback from near $39.20 region.
The $41 barrier will be the next target for the buyers, above which Monday’s high of $41.51 could be exposed.
WTI hourly chart
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|40.35
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|40.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.01
|Daily SMA50
|41.2
|Daily SMA100
|38.85
|Daily SMA200
|40.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|40.43
|Previous Daily Low
|39.2
|Previous Weekly High
|41.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|37.08
|Previous Monthly High
|43.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|39.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|39.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|39.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|38.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|38.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|40.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|41.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|41.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to lows below 1.1650 amid resurgent dollar's demand
EUR/USD is off the highs, back in the red below 1.1650, as the US dollar regains ground across the board. The greenback's haven demand resurfaced amid mixed performance in the European indices. US Durable Goods data in focus.
GBP/USD reverses below 1.2750 amid US dollar comeback
GBP/USD extends the retreat below 1.2750, as the US dollar makes a comeback amid a cautious market mood. The cable briefly regained 1.28 after an EU official reportedly said that the tide may be turning despite no big breakthroughs.
Gold on the defensive, below $1870 level amid stronger USD
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s modest bounce from two-month lows. The prevalent USD buying interest capped the upside for the dollar-denominated commodity. A turnaround in the equity markets, sliding US bond yields might help limit deeper losses.
Binance blacklisted in Russia
The Russian Roskomnadzor (the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information, Technology, and Mass Media) added the cryptocurrency exchange Binance to the blacklist.
WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $40.80
WTI (futures on NYMEX) turns south towards the $40 mark in the European session, having faced rejection above $40.50 on several occasions.