WTI Price Analysis: Sellers continue to lurk near $40.80

  • WTI edges lower, with 21-HMA support at risk.
  • A firm break above $40.80 is critical to extending the rebound.
  • Hourly RSI points south and heads towards the bearish zone.

WTI (futures on NYMEX) turns south towards the $40 mark in the European session, having faced rejection above $40.50 on several occasions.

The price now tests the critical upward-sloping 21-HMA at $40.35, below which the downside will open up towards the powerful support around $40, which the confluence of the 50, 100 and 200-HMAs.

Acceptance below the latter will bring the rising trendline support at $39.41 back in play.

The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned south and heads towards the bearish region, currently at 52.10, suggesting that the bearish momentum has gained traction.

Alternatively, the horizontal trend line (orange) resistance at $40.80 is needed to be taken out, in order to extend Thursday’s comeback from near $39.20 region.

The $41 barrier will be the next target for the buyers, above which Monday’s high of $41.51 could be exposed.

WTI additional levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 40.35
Today Daily Change 0.10
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 40.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 40.01
Daily SMA50 41.2
Daily SMA100 38.85
Daily SMA200 40.54
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 40.43
Previous Daily Low 39.2
Previous Weekly High 41.75
Previous Weekly Low 37.08
Previous Monthly High 43.86
Previous Monthly Low 39.75
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 39.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 39.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 39.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 38.73
Daily Pivot Point S3 38.26
Daily Pivot Point R1 40.72
Daily Pivot Point R2 41.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 41.95

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD drops to lows below 1.1650 amid resurgent dollar's demand

EUR/USD is off the highs, back in the red below 1.1650, as the US dollar regains ground across the board. The greenback's haven demand resurfaced amid mixed performance in the European indices. US Durable Goods data in focus. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD reverses below 1.2750 amid US dollar comeback

GBP/USD extends the retreat below 1.2750, as the US dollar makes a comeback amid a cautious market mood. The cable briefly regained 1.28 after an EU official reportedly said that the tide may be turning despite no big breakthroughs. 

GBP/USD News

Gold on the defensive, below $1870 level amid stronger USD

Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s modest bounce from two-month lows. The prevalent USD buying interest capped the upside for the dollar-denominated commodity. A turnaround in the equity markets, sliding US bond yields might help limit deeper losses.

Gold News

Binance blacklisted in Russia

The Russian Roskomnadzor (the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information, Technology, and Mass Media) added the cryptocurrency exchange Binance to the blacklist. 

Read more

WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $40.80

WTI (futures on NYMEX) turns south towards the $40 mark in the European session, having faced rejection above $40.50 on several occasions.

Oil News

