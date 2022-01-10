WTI Price Analysis: Sellers attack $78.00 to confirm rising wedge

- WTI extends Friday’s pullback from a two-month high, battles support line of a short-term bearish chart pattern.
- 50-SMA adds to the downside filters, bearish MACD and failures to cross $80.00 keep sellers hopeful.
WTI remains pressured towards $78.00, down 0.80% intraday during Monday’s Asian session.
The black gold reversed from the highest levels since mid-November on Friday while portraying the buyers’ exhaustion inside a monthly rising wedge bearish pattern.
That said, the commodity’s inability to cross the $80.00 threshold and downbeat MACD signals hint at the further downside of the quote.
However, a clear break of $78.00 won’t be necessary for the WTI bears as the 50-SMA level surrounding $76.90 tests the sellers.
On breaking the $76.90 support, WTI crude oil confirms a bearish chart pattern with theoretical target near late December’s low close to $66.00. Though, a convergence of the 200-SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of November – December downside, around $72.80-90, will offer an intermediate halt during the fall.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of the $80.00 will be a trigger for the oil prices rally towards the $84.00, near to November’s top. Following that, the year 2021 peak near $85.00 will be in focus.
WTI: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.31
|Today Daily Change
|-0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48%
|Today daily open
|78.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.09
|Daily SMA50
|74.99
|Daily SMA100
|74.87
|Daily SMA200
|71.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.97
|Previous Daily Low
|78.18
|Previous Weekly High
|79.97
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.12
|Previous Monthly High
|77.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|62.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.51
