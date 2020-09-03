WTI Price Analysis: Seems vulnerable near one-month lows, below 200-day SMA

- WTI witnessed some heavy selling for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
- Oversold conditions on hourly charts helped ease the bearish pressure, for now.
- The set-up supports prospects for additional weakness toward the $39.00 figure.
WTI crude oil prices added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained under some intense selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday. The commodity dived to near one-month lows, albeit managed to find some support near the $40.45 region.
The comes on the back of the overnight breakthrough a multi-week-old trading range, which constituted the formation of a rectangle on short-term charts. A subsequent slide below the very important 200-day SMA might have already shifted the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders.
The negative outlook is further reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting in the bearish territory. However, oscillators on hourly charts are already flashing oversold conditions, warranting some consolidation or a modest bounce.
This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further weakness. The commodity might then accelerate the slide towards the key $40.00 psychological mark en-route the $39.45-40 support before eventually dropping to the $39.00 mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now confront a stiff resistance and remain capped near the rectangle support breakpoint, around the $41.00 round-figure.
WTI daily chart
Technical levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|40.81
|Today Daily Change
|-0.96
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.30
|Today daily open
|41.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|42.66
|Daily SMA50
|41.47
|Daily SMA100
|35.86
|Daily SMA200
|42.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|43.37
|Previous Daily Low
|41.43
|Previous Weekly High
|43.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|42.3
|Previous Monthly High
|43.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|42.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|42.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|41.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|40.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|39.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|42.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|44.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|44.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
