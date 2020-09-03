WTI Price Analysis: Risks further falls after rising wedge breakdown on daily chart

- WTI poised for more declines after breaching the 200-DMA.
- Rising wedge breakdown spotted on the daily chart, with bearish RSI.
- Bears could test the 100-DMA at $36 over the coming quarter.
WTI extends the bearish momentum into a second straight day on Thursday, having lost 3% a day before. At the time of writing, the US oil sheds 1.50%, trading near the lowest levels in four weeks at $40.97.
The recent sell-off in the black gold is mainly chart-based, especially after the price chalked out a rising wedge breakdown on the daily sticks a day before. The WTI barrel closed below the pattern support at $42.85, thus, validating the downside break.
The sell-off gathered pace after the price also closed below the crucial 200-daily Simple Moving Average (DMA), then at $41.91.
The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pierced through the midline and points south, still holding comfortably above the oversold territory, suggesting that the further downside remains on the cards.
The next major support awaits at $40, the round figure, below which the August 3 low of $39.75 could be tested.
In the coming quarter, the price remains poised to test the fierce support of the 100-DMA at $36.
Alternatively, the immediate resistance is seen at $40.51, the previous support now turned upside barrier of 50-DMA.
Acceptance above the latter, the 200-DMA will be retested, now at $41.83.
However, any recovery attempt will likely remain short-lived, as the price is on the verge of forming a death cross (a bearish pattern), where the 200-DMA pierces the 50-DMA from above.
WTI: Daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
