- WTI consolidates recent gains around multi-day high, renews intraday low of late.
- Weekly horizontal support area, two-day-old ascending trend line restrict further downside.
- Bulls remain hopeful until breaking fortnight-old support line.
WTI crude oil prices recede from a three-month high, snapping a two-day uptrend around $118.35 during Monday’s Asian session.
Although overbought RSI and failures to stay beyond May’s peak surrounding $118.65-70 keep WTI bears hopeful, a weekly horizontal support area joins an upward sloping trend line from Thursday to challenge bears until the quote stay beyond $116.40.
Also acting as the short-term key support is the 200-SMA and ascending support line from mid-May, respectively near $113.30 and $110.40.
Alternatively, recovery moves need validation from the $120.00 psychological magnet before eyeing the yearly peak surrounding $130.00.
Overall, WTI crude oil remains on the bull’s radar despite the latest pullback moves.
WTI: Hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|118.5
|Today Daily Change
|-0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|118.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.01
|Daily SMA50
|105.6
|Daily SMA100
|100.44
|Daily SMA200
|87.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|118.87
|Previous Daily Low
|113.73
|Previous Weekly High
|118.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.96
|Previous Monthly High
|118.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|116.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|115.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|111.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|120.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|122.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|125.65
