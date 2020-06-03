WTI Price Analysis: Retraces within an immediate triangle around $37.00

  • WTI seesaws near three-month high inside a two-day-old symmetrical triangle.
  • A one-week-old ascending trend line, 200-HMA adds to the support.
  • An upside clearance will accelerate the moves to fill the early-March gap above $41.00.

WTI takes rounds to $37.08 while portraying a short-term symmetrical triangle formation during the early Asian session on Thursday. The black gold rose to the highest since March 11 the previous day but MACD’s weakness dragged it back from $38.30.

The oil benchmark currently rises towards the triangle’s resistance line, at $37.60, a break of which could again push it towards $38.30.

However, a sustained run-up past-$38.30 will enable the bulls to fill the gap below March 06 low of $41.22.

Meanwhile, a downside break of the triangle’s support, at $36.25 now, can fetch the quote to an ascending trend line from May 27, currently around $35.60.

In a case where the oil benchmark keeps the downside below $35.60, 200-HMA level of $34.55, will be the key to watch.

WTI hourly chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 37.03
Today Daily Change 0.04
Today Daily Change % 0.11%
Today daily open 36.99
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 30.92
Daily SMA50 26.29
Daily SMA100 36.92
Daily SMA200 47.01
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 37.17
Previous Daily Low 35.47
Previous Weekly High 35.92
Previous Weekly Low 31.33
Previous Monthly High 35.92
Previous Monthly Low 19.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 36.52
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 36.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 35.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 34.84
Daily Pivot Point S3 34.21
Daily Pivot Point R1 37.62
Daily Pivot Point R2 38.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 39.32

 

 

