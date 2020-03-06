WTI Price Analysis: Registers four-day losing streak, $45.30 offers nearby support

- WTI remains on the back foot below 10-day SMA, two-month-old resistance line.
- Bearish MACD, failures to bounce keep the sellers hopeful.
WTI stays weak around $46.00, down -0.05%, during the Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the energy benchmark declines for the fourth consecutive day below 10-day SMA amid bearish MACD.
As a result, sellers keep targeting the yearly bottom around $43.60 during the further downside. Though, the week-start opening and Friday’s close near $45.30 can offer immediate support.
Alternatively, 10-day SMA near $47.60 acts as the nearby resistance ahead of a downward sloping trend line since January 08, surrounding $50.90.
Given the black gold’s ability to cross $50.90, also remain strong beyond $51.00, the previous month’s high near $54.70, will be on the buyers’ radar.
WTI daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|46.03
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|46.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|50.1
|Daily SMA50
|54.36
|Daily SMA100
|55.88
|Daily SMA200
|55.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|47.67
|Previous Daily Low
|45.76
|Previous Weekly High
|53.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|43.95
|Previous Monthly High
|54.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|43.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|46.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|46.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|45.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|44.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|43.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|47.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|48.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|49.13
