WTI Price Analysis: Regains $33.00, still below immediate support-turned-resistance

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI recovers from an intraday low of $32.60.
  • A two-week-old support-turned-resistance on buyers’ radars.
  • Multiple supports will question the sellers below $31.80.

Having initially slipped to $32.60, WTI Futures on NYMEX pulls back to $33.05, down 1.86% on a day, during the early Asian session on Monday.

Despite the black gold’s recent recovery, the quote stays below a short-term ascending trend line from May 14, at $35.25, which in turn keeps the upside capped.

Though, the energy benchmark’s pullback towards the monthly high of $34.74, on the successful break of $33.72, can’t be ruled out.

Alternatively, An upward sloping trend line from April 21, at $31.77 now, followed by another rising support line from May 04 around $30.75, can keep the black gold supported for a while.

In a case where the oil prices slip below $30.75, $30.00 may offer an intermediate halt before highlighting the 200-bar SMA level of $24.77.

WTI four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 33.11
Today Daily Change -0.56
Today Daily Change % -1.66%
Today daily open 33.67
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.67
Daily SMA50 25.3
Daily SMA100 38.77
Daily SMA200 47.74
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 34.12
Previous Daily Low 30.88
Previous Weekly High 34.74
Previous Weekly Low 29.62
Previous Monthly High 32.21
Previous Monthly Low 8.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 32.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 32.88
Daily Pivot Point S1 31.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 29.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 28.41
Daily Pivot Point R1 34.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 36.13
Daily Pivot Point R3 38.15

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD fails to extend rebound, edges lower toward 0.6500

AUD/USD fails to extend rebound, edges lower toward 0.6500

AUD/USD remains under bearish pressure for second straight day. Sour market mood dampens demand for risk-sensitive currencies on Friday. US Dollar Index clings to recovery gains near 99.80.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains toward 108.00 amid US-China tussle

USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains toward 108.00 amid US-China tussle

USD/JPY rises to the intraday high of 107.70 during the pre-Tokyo Asian session on Monday. 

Read full analysis

NZD/USD: Buyers and sellers jostle around 0.6100 amid risk reset

NZD/USD: Buyers and sellers jostle around 0.6100 amid risk reset

NZD/USD prints modest gains while trading around 0.6100 amid Monday’s initial Asian session. In doing so, the kiwi pair seems to have ignored the recent earthquake in near New Zealand’s capital while also emerging from the US-China tussle. 

NZD/USD News

WTI Price Analysis: Regains $33.00, still below immediate support-turned-resistance

WTI Price Analysis: Regains $33.00, still below immediate support-turned-resistance

Having initially slipped to $32.60, WTI Futures on NYMEX pulls back to $33.05, down 1.86% on a day, during the early Asian session on Monday.

Oil News

Gold prices pick up on risk aversion to approach long-term highs at $1,765

Gold prices pick up on risk aversion to approach long-term highs at $1,765

XAU/USD regains lost ground after bouncing at $1,717 and reaches $1,740 area. Gold appreciates on risk aversion as US-China tensions escalate.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures