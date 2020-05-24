WTI Price Analysis: Regains $33.00, still below immediate support-turned-resistance

- WTI recovers from an intraday low of $32.60.
- A two-week-old support-turned-resistance on buyers’ radars.
- Multiple supports will question the sellers below $31.80.
Having initially slipped to $32.60, WTI Futures on NYMEX pulls back to $33.05, down 1.86% on a day, during the early Asian session on Monday.
Despite the black gold’s recent recovery, the quote stays below a short-term ascending trend line from May 14, at $35.25, which in turn keeps the upside capped.
Though, the energy benchmark’s pullback towards the monthly high of $34.74, on the successful break of $33.72, can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, An upward sloping trend line from April 21, at $31.77 now, followed by another rising support line from May 04 around $30.75, can keep the black gold supported for a while.
In a case where the oil prices slip below $30.75, $30.00 may offer an intermediate halt before highlighting the 200-bar SMA level of $24.77.
WTI four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|33.11
|Today Daily Change
|-0.56
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.66%
|Today daily open
|33.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.67
|Daily SMA50
|25.3
|Daily SMA100
|38.77
|Daily SMA200
|47.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|34.12
|Previous Daily Low
|30.88
|Previous Weekly High
|34.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|29.62
|Previous Monthly High
|32.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|8.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|32.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|32.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|31.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|29.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|34.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|36.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|38.15
