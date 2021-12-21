WTI Price Analysis: Recovery remains elusive below $70.30-50 resistance area

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI portrays corrective pullback after heavy fall in the last two days.
  • 20-DMA, 200-DMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement challenge the bulls.
  • Mid-2021 lows lure sellers amid receding bullish bias of MACD.

WTI consolidates recent losses around $69.20, up 0.30% intraday, during Tuesday’s Asian session.

The black gold refreshed a two-week low during the latest downturn before bouncing off $66.10. The corrective pullback, however, fails to gain support from MACD.

Also challenging the recovery moves is a convergence of the 200-DMA, 20-DMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of May-October upside, around $70.30-50.

Even if the commodity prices cross the $70.50 hurdle, November’s low and July’s high, respectively around $74.65 and $76.40, will challenge WTI bulls.

Alternatively, the fresh downside will aim for 78.6% Fibo. level near $66.70 before $65.00 and the monthly low of $62.34 question the bears.

Adding to the downside filters is the May month’s low of $61.52 and the $60.00 round figure.

WTI: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 69.16
Today Daily Change 0.23
Today Daily Change % 0.33%
Today daily open 68.93
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 70.79
Daily SMA50 76.83
Daily SMA100 73.67
Daily SMA200 70.26
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 70.07
Previous Daily Low 66.1
Previous Weekly High 72.83
Previous Weekly Low 69.21
Previous Monthly High 83.97
Previous Monthly Low 64.32
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 67.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 68.55
Daily Pivot Point S1 66.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 64.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 62.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 70.63
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.6

 

 

