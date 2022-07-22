- WTI snaps two-day downtrend inside immediate triangle, grinds higher of late.
- 200-EMA, two-week-old descending trend line restricts immediate upside.
- Bullish MACD signals, sustained bounce off $94.12 favor buyers.
WTI grinds higher around the daily tops near $97.00 as it snaps a two-day downtrend during early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the black gold remains firmer inside an immediate ascending triangle formation.
Given the bullish MACD signals and the quote’s recent bounce off $94.10, buyers are likely to keep the reins.
However, a successful break of the two-week-old resistance line, near the $100.00 threshold, appears necessary for the WTI bull’s conviction.
That said, the aforementioned triangle’s resistance line and the 200-EMA, respectively around $97.45 and $97.70, guard the quote’s immediate upside.
In a case where the black gold rises past $100.00, the July 08 swing high near $102.80 and the monthly high of $109.53 could gain the market’s attention.
Alternatively, pullback moves need validation from the lower line of the stated triangle, at $96.10 by the press time.
Following that, a downward trajectory towards the $94.00 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of July 08-14 downside, near $91.75, can’t be ruled out.
It should be noted that the WTI’s weakness past $91.75, could make it vulnerable to refresh monthly low, close to $88.30 at the latest.
WTI: Hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|97
|Today Daily Change
|0.91
|Today Daily Change %
|0.95%
|Today daily open
|96.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|101.05
|Daily SMA50
|108.07
|Daily SMA100
|106.08
|Daily SMA200
|93.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|99.45
|Previous Daily Low
|94.12
|Previous Weekly High
|102.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|88.34
|Previous Monthly High
|121.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|91.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|88.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|101.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD defends 1.1950 on mixed UK Retail Sales, PMIs eyed
GBP/USD is trading under pressure towards 1.1950, as the US dollar stages a decent comeback amid a cautious risk tone. Investors await flash UK and US PMIs for July, The UK political uncertainty keeps bulls on the defensive.
EURUSD price fades ECB-led strength around 1.0200 ahead of Eurozone/US PMI
EURUSD price reverses ECB inspired gains as it remains pressured around the intraday low of 1.0190 heading into Friday’s European session. The major currency pair stays inside the immediate trading range while preparing to snap the three-week downtrend.
Gold price sees correction to near $1,710, upside looks likely ahead of US PMI
Gold price has shifted into a corrective phase in the Asian session after displaying a juggernaut vertical upside move on Thursday. The precious metal has faced barricades around $1,720.00 as DXY has remained upbeat on Friday.
Why is XRP price not rallying after Ripple CTO completes his eight-year selling spree?
XRP price shows rejection at the $0.380 hurdle, indicating that the buyers are not ready. The wallet belonging to Jed McCaleb, the ex-CTO of Ripple, was finally empty after years of non-stop selling.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!