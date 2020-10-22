WTI Price Analysis: Recovery remains capped below 100-DMA

WTI wavers in a potential rectangle pattern on the daily chart.

Daily RSI trades flat while within the bearish region.

100-DMA at 40.46 is the level to the beat for the bulls.

WTI (futures on NYMEX) is fading its recovery attempt in the European session this Thursday, as the risk-off sentiment dominates amid surging coronavirus cases in the Old continent and diminishing prospects of a US fiscal stimulus deal.

The higher-yielding oil is trying hard to hold onto the 40 level, having hit a daily high of 40.46 and a daily low of 39.78.

From a near-term technical perspective, the WTI barrel lacks a clear direction while ranging within an almost two-month-long horizontal channel (rectangle), as observed on the daily chart.

However, the path of least resistance appears to the downside amid a stack of healthy resistance levels and bearish hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI).

The bulls continue to face rejection at the 100-daily moving average (DMA) at 40.46. Acceptance above which the 50-DMA barrier could be challenged at 40.68.

A daily closing above the latter is required for the upside momentum to gather steam.

Alternatively, a fresh selling wave could knock-off the rates directly towards the downward-sloping 200-DMA at 38.22 should the daily low fail to hold.

WTI daily chart

WTI additional levels

WTI Overview Today last price 40.10 Today Daily Change 0.18 Today Daily Change % 0.45 Today daily open 40.04 Trends Daily SMA20 40.21 Daily SMA50 40.71 Daily SMA100 40.43 Daily SMA200 38.57 Levels Previous Daily High 41.63 Previous Daily Low 39.84 Previous Weekly High 41.56 Previous Weekly Low 39.31 Previous Monthly High 43.56 Previous Monthly Low 36.43 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 40.52 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 40.95 Daily Pivot Point S1 39.38 Daily Pivot Point S2 38.71 Daily Pivot Point S3 37.58 Daily Pivot Point R1 41.17 Daily Pivot Point R2 42.3 Daily Pivot Point R3 42.97







