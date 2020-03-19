WTI Price Analysis: Recovery rally falters with rejection at $24.00

- WTI oil's overnight recovery rally from $20.57 seems to have ended with rejection at $24.
- Technical indicators are reporting oversold conditions, but the price chart is showing no signs of seller exhaustion.
WTI is again feeling the pull of gravity, having failed to take out the psychological hurdle at $24.00 in early Asia.
A barrel of black gold is currently trading at $22.64 Prices are down 1.26% on the day and a staggering 50% on a month-to-date basis.
The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) continues to report oversold conditions with a below-30 print, but so far, a notable corrective bounce has remained elusive, which isn't surprising as investors are worried the ongoing price war between Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC leader Russia will leave the market in an oversupplied state.
The demand side is increasingly looking weak with the coronavirus outbreak threatening to push the global economy into a recession for a prolonged period of time.
The oversold reading on the RSI would gain credence if and when signs of bear fatigue emerge on the price chart in the form of a bullish engulfing candle, Doji candle, etc.
Also, during a strong bearish trend, the RSI can stay oversold longer than bargain hunters can stay solvent.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.64
|Today Daily Change
|-0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.26
|Today daily open
|22.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|41.1
|Daily SMA50
|48.92
|Daily SMA100
|53.78
|Daily SMA200
|54.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.63
|Previous Daily Low
|20.57
|Previous Weekly High
|41.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|27.7
|Previous Monthly High
|54.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|43.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|12.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|30.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|33.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD crashes to two-decade lows sub-0.5600 ahead of RBA
AUD/USD is down over 3% and renews a decade low below 0.5600, crashing amid increased expectations of an RBA rate cut and QE program while coronavirus-led sell-off in industrial metals and rush for the liquidy currency US dollar also keep the Aussie heavily pressured.
USD/JPY hits three-week highs above 109.00
The upside in the US dollar is gathering steam and boding well for USD/JPY despite the grim global economic outlook and risk aversion. Japan’s CPI data came in below expectations and BOJ minutes favors further easing, which adds to the gains in the spot.
Currency carnage as FX markets become unhinged
The market now realizes it’s the sum of all fears: the world's central banks are powerless to stop the market turmoil. With a more extensive and far quicker spread of the virus than generally expected just weeks ago, investors are hunkering down for a severe global recession.
WTI: Recovery rally falters with rejection at $24.00
WTI is again feeling the pull of gravity, having failed to take out the psychological hurdle at $24.00 in early Asia. Technical indicators are reporting oversold conditions, but the price chart is showing no signs of seller exhaustion.
Currency carnage as FX markets become unhinged
The market now realizes it’s the sum of all fears: the world's central banks are powerless to stop the market turmoil. With a more extensive and far quicker spread of the virus than generally expected just weeks ago, investors are hunkering down for a severe global recession.