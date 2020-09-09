WTI Price Analysis: Rebounds from 100-DMA once again

- WTI pauses five-day losing streak, jumps over 1.50%.
- The US oil bounces-off 100-DMA support once again.
- Markets take profits ahead of the API stocks data.
WTI (futures on Nymex) rallied more than $1 to daily highs of $37.91 in the European session, having dived out of the overnight bearish consolidation phase.
The black gold refreshed three-month lows at $36.43 in the US last session, as the sell-off in the US stocks exacerbated the pain in the higher-yielding commodity.
Looking at the daily chart, the price has found solid support at the 100-day Simple Moving Average (100-DMA), now at $36.75, which it has bounced-off for the second straight day on Wednesday.
Therefore, the bulls are looking to extend the recovery towards $39.80, this week’s high.
Acceptance above the latter could trigger a fresh rally towards the critical barrier aligned at $41.45, which is the convergence of the 200 and 50-DMAs.
Note that the averages are on the verge of forming a death cross pattern. Thus, the recovery could be seen as another opportunity to take profits on the long trades should the formation get validated in the coming days.
A daily closing below the robust 100-DMA support could accelerate the bearish momentum, opening floors for a test of the June low at $34.45.
To conclude, the path of least resistance appears to the downside and therefore, sell the bounce strategy could be adopted while trading the WTI barrel in the week ahead.
WTI: Daily chart
WTI: Additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|37.75
|Today Daily Change
|0.62
|Today Daily Change %
|1.67
|Today daily open
|37.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|42.15
|Daily SMA50
|41.49
|Daily SMA100
|36.44
|Daily SMA200
|41.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|39.59
|Previous Daily Low
|36.43
|Previous Weekly High
|43.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.61
|Previous Monthly High
|43.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|37.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|38.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|35.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|34.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|32.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|40.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|42.15
