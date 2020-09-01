WTI Price Analysis: Pullback risks mount with the golden cross

- WTI trades at $42.95 at press time versus $42.56 seen on Monday.
- Oil's daily chart shows a golden crossover, a contrary indicator.
- Monday's bearish inverted hammer suggests scope for price pullbacks.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, the North American oil benchmark, could soon witness a notable price drop, as a lagging indicator is about to turn bullish for the first time since December 2019.
The 50-day simple moving average of prices has almost crossed above the 200-day SMA. The resulting golden cross, a long-term bull market indicator, would be the first in nine months.
The indicator, however, is based on backward-looking moving averages and tends to lag prices and often traps buyers on the wrong side of the market. In other words, the golden cross, and long-term SMA crossovers in general, work best as contrary indicators, marking interim tops and bottoms.
Also, supporting the case for a decline in oil prices is Monday's bearish inverted hammer candle.
Crucial support is seen at $41.33 – the confluence of the 50- and 200-day SMAs – followed by $40.00 (psychological level). Meanwhile, resistance is located at $43.78 (Aug. 26 high).
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|43.11
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|42.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|42.61
|Daily SMA50
|41.33
|Daily SMA100
|35.57
|Daily SMA200
|42.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|43.7
|Previous Daily Low
|42.68
|Previous Weekly High
|43.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|42.3
|Previous Monthly High
|43.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|43.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|43.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|42.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|42.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|41.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|43.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|44.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|44.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
AUD/USD remains capped by 0.74 on upbeat China PMI, RBA eyed
AUD/USD remains capped below 0.7400 on upbeat Australian Current Account and Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI. US dollar weakness keeps the buyers hopeful ahead of a busy day. The focus shifts to the RBA policy decision.
USD/JPY slides in tandem with US dollar, eyes 105.50
USD/JPY bears are back in control with sights set on a break of 105.50 the figure. The persistent downbeat tone around the US dollar and risk-off in the Asian stocks weigh heavily on the spot. All eyes on US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
Gold: Pierces critical $1977 hurdle, eyes on $2000
Gold hovers in the upper band of the recent trading range, await a strong catalyst for the decisive break towards the $2000 mark. The spot booked the first monthly decline in five in August. Resurgent broad US dollar supply amid Fed’s dovishness rescued the gold bulls.
WTI: Pullback risks mount with the golden cross
The week ahead: Looking to NFPs and what’s next for the Dollar
There are two key things on the agenda this week, firstly, when will the dollar’s sell off come to an end, it fell to its lowest level in more than two years on Monday, and secondly, will the US jobs data suggest that the US economy is recovering from the Covid pandemic.