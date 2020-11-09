WTI Price Analysis: Pullback from 11-week-old resistance line, 100-day SMA eyes $40.00

- WTI sellers attack $40.00 while extending U-turn from three-week high.
- Bullish MACD keeps energy buyers hopeful above 200-day SMA.
- October high adds to the upside barriers, before key SMA, trend line resistance.
WTI drops toward $40.00, down 0.50% on a day, during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Tuesday. The black gold surged to the highest since October 21 on Monday, before stepping back from $41.55.
In doing so, the oil benchmark marked a failure to cross the descending trend line from August 26 while also declining below 100-day SMA.
Although the recent consolidation can fetch quote back to last Thursday’s high of $39.55, on the break below the $40.00 threshold, the 200-day SMA level of $37.24 offers strong support to the commodity prices amid bullish MACD.
Also acting as downside supports are lows marked in October and September, respectively around $36.80 and $36.40.
Meanwhile, the previous month’s peak surrounding $41.95 offers an extra challenge to WTI bulls even if they manage to cross 100-day SMA and the stated resistance line, near $40.45 and $41.20 in that order.
WTI daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|40.19
|Today Daily Change
|2.52
|Today Daily Change %
|6.69%
|Today daily open
|37.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|39.24
|Daily SMA50
|39.59
|Daily SMA100
|40.44
|Daily SMA200
|37.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|38.8
|Previous Daily Low
|37.29
|Previous Weekly High
|39.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|33.85
|Previous Monthly High
|41.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|35.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|37.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|38.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|37.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|36.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|35.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|38.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|39.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|40.06
AUD/USD extends losses below 0.7300 amid mixed signals, eyes China CPI
AUD/USD refreshes intraday low while stretching pullback from two-month high. Risks stay mildly positive after the heavy optimism as vaccine hopes confront trade war jitters, Fed signals. October’s Aussie NAB data, China inflation numbers to decorate the calendar.
XAU/USD nurse biggest losses in three months around $1,850
Gold stays depressed near the lowest in six weeks. The yellow metal posted the heaviest declines since Aug 11, while refreshing the multi-day low, after the news concerning the coronavirus propelled market sentiment and extended the USD strength.
WTI: Pullback from 11-week-old resistance line, 100-day SMA eyes $40.00
Covid Vaccine: Pfizer's success promising for three other efforts, rally may have only just begun
Scientific outlet Stat explains that Pfizer's vaccine success is promising for three other efforts. Approval of other vaccines would hasten the distribution of immunization. The stock market rally may have considerable room to run.
EUR/USD’s reversal from 1.1920 finds support at 1.1800
EUR/USD halts a four-day rally and retreats to 1.1800. The US dollar bounces up on higher US T-Bond yields. EUR/USD remains biased higher, looking to test 1.2011. The euro has put an end to a four-day rally on Monday after been rejected at 1.1920.