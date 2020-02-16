WTI Price Analysis: Probes 21-day SMA amid bullish MACD

- WTI bulls catch a break after a four-day-old winning streak.
- A confluence of 100 and 200-day SMAs will challenge the buyers.
- 10-day SMA offers immediate support.
WTI slips from the monthly top to $52.40 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair confronts short-term resistance while staying above the 10-day SMA. Also favoring the buyers are technical indicators like MACD and RSI.
With this, buyers will look for entry beyond a 21-day SMA level of $52.50 while targeting January 29 high near $54.40.
It should, however, be noted that a confluence of 100-day and 200-day SMAs near $56.45/50 will be the key upside barrier to watch during the black gold’s rise past-$54.40.
Meanwhile, a 10-day SMA level near $51.35 could restrict the energy benchmark’s short-term declines.
In the case where oil prices keep trading southwards below $51.35, $50.00 and the monthly bottom surrounding $49.40 should be watched carefully.
WTI daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|52.46
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21%
|Today daily open
|52.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|52.8
|Daily SMA50
|57.23
|Daily SMA100
|56.46
|Daily SMA200
|56.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|52.54
|Previous Daily Low
|51.56
|Previous Weekly High
|52.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|49.59
|Previous Monthly High
|65.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|52.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|51.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|51.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|51.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|50.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|52.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|53.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|53.73
