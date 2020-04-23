WTI holds onto recovery gains triggered the previous day.

Buyers observe normal RSI conditions to probe 100-HMA.

$16.20 adds to the resistance, $10.00 acts as additional support.

While extending its recovery moves from $13.60, WTI future fur June rises to $15.10, up 5.5% on a day, with an intraday high of $15.55, ahead of the European session on Thursday.

In doing so, the energy benchmark probes a 100-HMA level of $15.30 that holds the key for the further upside towards Wednesday’s high of $16.20.

On a break of $16.20, buyers will not hesitate to question the weekly top surrounding $21.30.

Alternatively, a break below the immediate support line, near $14.15 now, could recall sellers targeting $10.00.

Though, the black gold’s further downside will be challenged by $7.00 and the previous day’s low close to $6.45.

WTI hourly chart

Trend: Further recovery expected.