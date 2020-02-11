WTI Price Analysis: Pierces three-day-old resistance trendline

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI snaps two-day losing streak.
  • A confluence of 200-bar SMA, the monthly trend line acts as the key resistance.
  • Fresh downside below the latest lows could recall late-2018 levels.

WTI trades 1.2% positive to $50.35 during the early hours of Tuesday. In doing so, the black gold breaks a short-term falling trend line stretched from Friday.

As a result, the quote is likely rising towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its fall from January 29 to February 04, at $50.60.

However, a confluence of 200-bar SMA, a descending trend line since January 29 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement could challenge the bulls around $51.30, if not then the current month’s top near $52.30 will be their favorite.

Meanwhile, the energy benchmark’s drop below the latest lows surrounding $49.50/40 could recall December 26, 2018 top near $47.00.

WTI hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 50.37
Today Daily Change 0.63
Today Daily Change % 1.27%
Today daily open 49.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 54.16
Daily SMA50 57.63
Daily SMA100 56.71
Daily SMA200 56.85
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 50.68
Previous Daily Low 49.59
Previous Weekly High 52.29
Previous Weekly Low 49.44
Previous Monthly High 65.45
Previous Monthly Low 51.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 50
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 50.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 49.32
Daily Pivot Point S2 48.91
Daily Pivot Point S3 48.24
Daily Pivot Point R1 50.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 51.09
Daily Pivot Point R3 51.5

 

 

