WTI hovers around 200-EMA after a solid rebound from $95.07.

The 20- and 200-EMAs are overlapping each other, so a consolidation phase cannot be ruled out.

The RSI (14) has affirmed the availability of responsive buyers.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, is holding itself above the psychological support of $100.00 after a firmer rebound from $95.07 on Monday. The asset has faced barricades at $102.51 multiple times since Friday and is consolidating beneath the resistance.

On a four-hour scale, oil prices have rebounded strongly after attracting significant bids at the trendline placed from March’s high at $126.51, adjoining March 24 high at $115.87. The black gold then moved sharply above the minor trendline placed from April 18 high at $109.13, adjoining April 21 high at $105.24.

The 20- and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are overlapping to each other, which signals a rangebound move ahead.

Adding to that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has rebounded sharply into a 40.00-60.00 range after testing the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which signals the availability of responsive buyers. However, the black gold is likely to remain lackluster amid the lack of a potential trigger.

Should the asset violates April 21 high at $105.24, bulls will find momentum and will drive the asset to near April 18 high at $109.13, followed by March 24 high at $115.87.

On the flip side, bears can dictate the prices if the black gold drops below Tuesday’s low at $96.84, which will drag the asset towards the March low and February 25 low and at $92.37 and $89.59 respectively.

WTI four-hour chart